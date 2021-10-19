The local high school golf scene has quickly come to a close.
But it didn’t quite end before Newburyport tied its best ever score at the Division 3 North Sectional, firing a a team score of 372 on Monday at the difficult Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill.
Unfortunately for the Clippers, that put them fourth overall for the Sectional and one stroke shy of finishing inside of the top three — which would have earned them a spot as a team in next week’s Division 3 state tournament.
In difficult conditions Monday, Charlie Forrest led Newburyport with an 89, with Cam Collette (92), Joe O’Connell (94) and Parker Cowles (97) right behind. Out of the near-90 golfers at the meet, those who finished inside the top-10 percent qualified for states as individual golfers.
That cut line ended up being at 86.
Elsewhere, Triton came in eighth as a team led by Ricky Gardella’s 90, and Pentucket’s Ava Spencer — competing as an individual — fired a 95.
No locals qualified for the state tournament.
