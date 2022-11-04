DUXBURY — Boasting an MIAA power ranking nearly double that of the next closest team, perennial powerhouse Duxbury football entered the Division 4 playoffs as heavy championship favorites.
Beating a team like that was always going to be a herculean task for Newburyport, and Friday night it was quickly evident the Clippers weren't going to be the ones to slay the Dragons.
Newburyport was throughly outclassed in its Division 4 first round playoff matchup, falling 50-10 in a game that was effectively over before the end of the first quarter. Highly touted Duxbury quarterback Matt Festa was surgical in the win, throwing six touchdown passes while racking up 306 yards through the air, most of which came in the first half.
"This is what it takes to be a championship program," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski.
Playing without senior co-captain Jack Hadden, who was inactive with a sprained ankle and is considered week-to-week, the Clippers struggled to pressure Festa and disrupt Duxbury's high-powered passing offense. Three of Duxbury's six touchdowns came on the first play of the drive, with the Dragons striking for 57, 27 and 34-yard scores immediately after their defense forced big stops.
The Dragons took a quick 8-0 lead after Parker Villarin recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. On the ensuing drive Newburyport quarterback Sean Mills drove the Clippers into the Duxbury red zone, but the offense stalled and lost 18 yards on the ensuing three plays. Kicker Jan Steinkeller salvaged the drive with a brilliant 45-yard field goal, but Duxbury immediately answered with three straight touchdown drives to make it 29-3 after the first play of the second quarter.
Duxbury kept pouring it on from there, forcing Newburyport into five straight three-and-outs before taking a 43-3 lead into halftime. Festa found receiver Chris Walsh for an 82-yard touchdown to start the second half, giving Walsh a program-record 16 touchdown passes on the season, and from that point on it was running clock and backups the rest of the way.
Newburyport did finish strong with an 80-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter, with Mills hitting Jack Sullivan for an 8-yard touchdown with 5:50 to play to wrap up the scoring.
"The effort was there, we were just one step away," Smolski said. "A lot of those big pass plays they were in coverage, they just were one or two steps behind from making a play, I think we dropped three picks, one of them being a touchdown, so their effort was there all night."
Mills finished with 104 passing yards, Ryan Mills led the Clippers with two catches for 50 receiving yards, and Colin Quinlan (5 catches, 122 yards, 3 TD) and Walsh (3 catches, 109 yards, 3 TD) were Festa's two top targets.
Newburyport will now await its next non-playoff opponent as it looks ahead to Amesbury on Thanksgiving, while Duxbury will host Middleborough in the Division 4 state quarterfinals.
***
Duxbury 50, Newburyport 10
Division 4 First Round
Newburyport (5-4): 3 0 0 10 — 10
Duxbury (8-0): 22 21 7 0 — 50
First Quarter
D — Parker Villarin blocked punt recovery (Chris Walsh pass from Finn Carley), 9:40
N — Jan Steinkeller 45 field goal, 6:11
D — Colin Quinlan 57 pass from Matt Festa (Will Severy kick), 5:55
D — Alex Barlow 11 pass from Festa (Severy kick), 2:25
Second Quarter
D — Walsh 11 pass from Festa (Severy kick), 11:55
D — Quinlan 27 pass from Festa (Severy kick), 10:25
D — Walsh 34 pass from Festa (Severy kick), 3:18
Third Quarter
D — Walsh 82 pass from Festa (Severy kick), 9:46
Fourth Quarter
N — Jack Sullivan 8 pass from Sean Miles (Steinkeller kick), 5:50
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (25-22) — Sean Miles 13-19, Kane Brennan 3-6, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-6, Colin Fuller 2-1, Jack Sullivan 5-(-5), Logan Jones 1-(-5); DUXBURY (14-48) — Matt Festa 4-16, Brett Barr 2-14, #26 6-12, Alex Barlow 1-6, Colin Quinlan 1-0
PASSING: N — Sean Miles 6-12-0, 104; D — Matt Festa 13-17-0, 306
RECEIVING: N — Ryan Miles 2-50, Logan Jones 1-24, Jack Sullivan 2-23, Bryan Mendeez-Heavilin 1-7; D — Colin Quinlan 5-122, Chris Walsh 3-109, Parker Villarin 2-23, Alex Barlow 1-11
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.