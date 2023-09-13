Newburyport
Coach Ben Smolski: (6th year, 29-31)
2022 record: 6-5, lost in D4 First Round
Returners (35): Jackson DeVivo, Sr., 6-1, 175, WR/DB; Matt McDougall, Sr., 5-10, 175, WR/LB; Angus Webster, Sr., 6-2, 210, RB/LB; Kane Brennan, Sr., 5-7, 170, RB/LB; Hayden Wilson, Sr., 6-0, 180, WR/LB; Jack Sullivan, Sr., 6-0, 185, RB/OLB; Mark Mosesian, Sr., 5-11, 165, WR/DB; Sean Miles, Sr., 6-3, 205, QB/LB; Oliver Shakespeare, Sr., 5-10, 165, RB/LB; Logan Jones, Sr., 5-9, 165, WR/DB; Rudy McQuaid, Sr., 5-11, 195, OL/LB; Tyler Karopoulos, Sr., 5-11, 170, WR/DB; Jake Sherman, Sr., 5-10, 165, WR/DB; Jack Sherman, Sr., 5-11, 195, OL/DL; Owen Myhre, Sr., 6-0, 205, OL/DL; Ashagre Baisley, Sr., 5-8, 175, OL/DL; Dylan Gately, Sr., 6-2, 195, OL/DL; Peter Osazuwa, Sr., 6-3, 215, OL/DL; Iyobosa Osazuwa, Sr., 6-0, 175, WR/DB; Eli Sirota, Jr., 5-11, 175, WR/DB; Colin Fuller, Jr., 5-9, 175, QB/LB; Everett Kenney, Jr., 6-0, 155, WR/DB; Casey Garinger, Jr., 5-10, 165, RB/DB; Tyler Chorebanian, Jr., 5-9, 170, WR/LB; Silas Brennan, Jr., 6-1, 175, WR/LB; Connor McGovern, Jr., 5-9, 165, RB/DB; George Loomes, Jr., 6-2, 200, OL/DL; Finn Brennan, Jr., 6-4, 225, OL/DL; Will Roper, Jr., 6-0, 185, OL/DL; Sam Hartford, Jr., 5-9, 235, OL/DL; Reed Tracy, Jr., 5-11, 205, OL/DL; Teddy Caron, Jr., 6-1, 270, OL/DL; Jack Smith, Jr., 6-5, 230, OL/DL; Ben Corneau, Jr., 5-9, 165, QB/DB; Sam Craig, Jr., 6-2, 190, WR/LB
Newcomers: Filippo Spinola, Sr., 5-10, 180, RB/LB; Jayden Amaral, Sr., 5-8, 145, WR/DB; Cade Pessalano, Sr., 5-8, 180, OL/LB; Quinn Brennan, Soph., 5-6, 155, RB/DB; Jack Miller, Soph., 5-11, 165, QB/DB; Kian Markos, Soph., 5-7, 150, WR/DB; Henry Thurston, Soph., 5-9, 165, WR/DB; Miles Bickel, Soph., 5-10, 140, WR/DB; Camden Rooney, Soph., 6-0, 200, OL/DL; Christian Brown, Soph., 5-9, 170, OL/DL; Alex Lowery, Soph., 5-10, 165, OL/DL; Matt Page, Soph., 5-7, 165, OL/DL; Dan Medina, Soph., 5-8, 170, OL/DL; Bennett Baltich, Soph., 5-5, 130, WR/DB; Paul Suozzo, Soph., 5-11, 165, RB/LB; Owen Mongeau, Frosh., 5-6, 155, WR/LB; Brayden Fowler, Frosh., 5-7, 155, RB/DB; Ben Buchmayr, Frosh., 5-5, 140, WR/DB; Wolf Weisberg, Frosh., 5-8, 165, WR/OLB; TJ Skiba, Frosh., 5-10, 205, RB/LB; Lucas Shorten, Frosh., 5-11, 170, WR/LB; John Brice, Frosh., 6-1, 180, QB/DL; Noah Benson, Frosh., 5-8, 205, OL/DL; Matt Veader, Frosh., 5-8, 180, OL/DL; Nick Roper, Frosh., 5-9, 180, OL/DL; Garrison Goich, Frosh., 5-11, 170, OL/DL; Landon Theberge, Frosh., 5-10, 175, OL/DL
Captains: Sean Miles, Kane Brennan, Jack Sherman, Jack Sullivan, Logan Jones, Gus Webster
Roster size: 62
Returning leaders:Sean Miles: 72-for-127 passing, 1,080 yards, 13 TDs, 75-285 rushing, 2 TDs; Colin Fuller: 24-for-43 passing, 295 yards, 4 TD, 43-233 rushing, 4 TD; Jack Sullivan: 60-365 rushing, 6 TDs, 15-293 receiving, 4 TDs; Kane Brennan: 46-309 rushing, 1 TD, 6-98 receiving, 1 TD
Returning honorees: Sean Miles: Daily News Honorable Mention; Jack Sullivan: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: Reports say that Newburyport has been working hard in the gym over the offseason, with guys like captain Jack Sherman ready to lead a strong offensive line. ... That O-Line could also include Dylan Gately, who was a standout wrestler for the Newburyport/Pentucket co-op team last winter at 170, but has bulked up to 195. ... A steady line will be important, as the Clippers certainly have the weapons with four of their top-5 rushers back from a year ago. ... Jack Sullivan is an electric dual-threat weapon who, admirably, still wanted to come back out for his senior year of football. The Daily News Baseball All-Star committed to play Division 1 at the University of Maine over the summer. ... and with Sean Miles and Colin Fuller — a breakout lacrosse star from last spring (33g, 6a) — back in the fold, the team has both of its QBs from a year ago returning. ... Newburyport opened its season with a 39-14 win over Essex Tech last Friday. ... Logan Jones is a three-sport standout (football, track, lacrosse) who had five tackles and an interception during the Clippers’ opening win. Defensively, though, it was Rudy McQuaid leading the way with six tackles and a fumble recovery that was forced by Cade Pessalano ... Kane Brennan is a Daily News Hockey All-Star (2021) who helped lead the Clippers to the Division 3 Quarterfinals last winter. ... Similarly, Finn Brennan is a Daily News Basketball All-Star who averaged 11.8 ppg last year. ... Newburyport will travel to Amesbury on Nov. 23 for the 100th annual Thanksgiving Day game between the two rivals.
