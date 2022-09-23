Editors Note: This is Part 2 of a five-part series where we preview our local CAL football teams. Look for our remaining three previews to run next week.
Newburyport
Coach Ben Smolski: (5th year, 23-26)
2021 record: 4-7, lost in D4 First Round
Returning lettermen: Jack Hadden, Sr., RB/LB; Aidan Blunt, Sr., RB/DB; Joseph Colella, Sr., OL/LB; Bryan Mendez-Heavilin, Sr., RB/DB; Ryan Miles, Sr., WR/DB; Christopher Salvatore, Sr., OL/DL; Niko Silverio, Sr., OL/DL; Brendon Smith, Sr., OL/DL; William Walsh, Sr., OL/DL; Richard Szurpicki Jr., Sr., WR/DB; Guilherme Teixeira, Sr., OL/LB; Benjamin Cook, Jr., OL/LB; Ashagre Bailey, Jr., WR/DL; Kane Brennan, Jr., RB/LB; Carter Brown, Jr., OL/DL; Jackson DeVivo, Jr., WR/DB; Dylan Gately, Jr., OL/DL; Logan Jones, Jr., WR/LB; Tyler Karopoulos, Jr., WR/DB; Patrick Lehan, Jr., OL/DL; Rudy McQuaid, Jr., WR/LB; Sean Miles, Jr., QB/LB; Owen Myhre, Jr., OL/DL; Iyobosa Osazuwa, Jr., WR/DB; Peter Osazuwa, Jr., OL/DL; Alexander Rully, Jr., WR/DB; Oliver Shakespeare, Jr., RB/LB; Jack Sherman, Jr., OL/DL; Jake Sherman, Jr., WR/DB; Jack Sullivan, Jr., RB/OLB; Angus Webster, Jr., FB/LB; Hayden Wilson, Jr., WR/DB
Newcomers: Elijah Contrino, Sr., OL/DL; Jacob Fredette, Sr., OL/DL; Tarek Leanna, Sr., OL/DL; Andrew Orem, Sr., OL/DL; Joseph Skiba, Sr., OL/DL; Jan Steinkeller, Sr., WR/LB; Jacob Young, Sr., WR/OLB; Moses Janosky, Jr., WR/DB; Matthew McDougall, Jr., WR/DB; Finn Brennan, Soph., OL/DL; Silas Brennan, Soph., WR/LB; Edward Caron II, Soph., OL/DL; Thomas Chase, Soph., OL/DL; Tyler Chorebanian, Soph., WR/DB; Benjamin Corneau, Soph., QB/LB; Samuel Craig, Soph., RB/LB; Sean Estabrook, Soph., OL/LB; Colin Fuller, Soph., QB/LB; Casey Garinger, Soph., RB/DB; Brendan Grossman, Soph., WR/LB; Samuel Hartford, Soph., OL/DL; Everett Kenney, Soph., WR/DB; George Loomes, Soph., OL/DL; Connor McGovern, Soph., RB/DB; Mark Mosesian, Soph., WR/DB; Will Roper, Soph., OL/DL; Ryan Sanchez, Soph., OL/LB; Samuel Shorten, Soph., WR/DB; Eli Sirota, Soph., WR/DB; Patrick Skiba, Soph., WR/DB; Jack Smith, Soph., OL/DL; Reed Tracy, Soph., OL/LB;
Captains: Ryan Miles, Jack Hadden
Roster size: 64
Returning leaders: Jack Hadden: 34-209 with 2 TDs rushing, 11-64 with 1 TD receiving; Iyobosa Osazuwa: 19-282 with 2 TDs receiving; Kane Brennan: 40-117 with 1 TD rushing
Returning honorees: Jack Hadden: Daily News Honorable Mention
Odds and ends: After being a playoff team a year ago, Newburyport has started the 2022 fall season 1-1 after a win over Masconomet (28-20) and a loss to Bedford (34-15). ... Junior Sean Miles has stepped in and performed well as the team’s quarterback. Through two games, he’s completed 30-of-52 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns. ... With a connection already in place, older brother Ryan Miles, a senior co-captain, has been the team’s top target. He’s caught 13 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns so far, and had an 80-yard fumble recovery for a TD against Bedford. ... Fellow senior co-captain Jack Hadden was our 2022 Daily News Boys Lacrosse MVP, and is already committed to play the sport at the University of Albany. ... Brothers Iyobosa and Peter Osazuwa, both juniors, are in for big years. Iyobosa is the team’s leading receiving returner from last year and already has six receptions through two games, and Peter is a rising standout on the defensive line. ... Kane Brennan was a Daily News Hockey All-Star last winter after scoring 6 goals with 11 assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.