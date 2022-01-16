A handful of local track stars took center stage at this weekend’s Northeast Invitational, which brought together some of the top talent from across the New England area and New York.
Facing the biggest and best competition they’ve seen all year, the Newburyport girls 4x400 relay team of Annie Shay, Elizabeth Downs, Morgan Felts and Devin Stroope put themselves on the national map. The team placed an impressive second overall in 4:12.79, which trailed only Woburn (4:11.17) and is a national-qualifying time.
Just freshmen, Felts and Stroope ran the final two legs after the veterans Shay and Downs kept the team close to the front of the pack.
“The team had an outstanding day against some national-caliber competition,” said Newburyport coach Brian Moore.
But that wasn’t all for the Clipper girls.
The 4x800 team of Annabel Murray, Violet Moore, Blake Parker and Hailey LaRosa came in seventh with a time of 10:27.95, and freshman Julia Schena, who is in the middle of a breakout rookie campaign, came in third with a personal-best high jump (5-0).
And the Newburyport boys added some highlights as well.
The 4x800 team of Ethan Downs, Bradford Duchesne, Aimon Fadil and TJ Carleo came in sixth with a time of 8:17.25. and individually, Ean Hynes set a huge personal-best in the 55 hurdles when he came in seventh in 8.17, and senior Eamonn Sullivan also threw a personal-best 42-6 in the shot put which was good for 11th overall.
Pentucket breaks 19-year recordThe Pentucket girls also came away from the Northeast Invitational with plenty to celebrate.
Mainly, its sprint medley team of Reese Gallant, Sage Smith, Emily Rubio and Pheobe Rubio came in fifth with a fantastic time of 4:23.25. That not only broke a 19-year-old school record, but also qualified the team for Nationals.
And elsewhere, Libby Murphy ran her personal best in the mile when she crossed in 5:52.14.
