Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Cloudy. Periods of rain and windy at times early. High around 45F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.