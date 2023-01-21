NEWBURYPORT -- The energy, effort and toughness has been there all season for the Newburyport girls hockey team, but over the past few games it hasn't shown itself on the scoreboard.
Heading into Saturday's home game against Medford, the Clippers' current four-game losing skid had a lot to do with the quality of opponents they faced. It also didn't helped that the team had run into a bit of a dry spell in the goal-scoring department.
So above all else, the Clippers just needed to find a win.
Well, that's exactly what the team earned for itself Saturday night at The Graf. Newburyport got three different goal-scorers in Sage Joyce, Maggie Fitzgerald and Olivia Wilson, and senior Teagan Wilson put in another strong night in net to fuel a much-needed 3-1 victory over Medford. Over that four-game skid that looks to be a thing of the past, the Clippers (4-6) only scored two goals.
So in many respects, it was a welcome return to form.
"I liked the way we skated in the first and second periods," said Newburyport coach Dan Robinson. "I thought we might have left some goals out there in the third, but overall it was a good night. We really focused on getting the puck in on the net and then getting bodies in front of it, and I thought we did a good job of that tonight."
Right from the opening puck drop, Newburyport came out on fire.
The majority of the first period was played in the Clippers' offensive zone, and credit needs to be given to 7th-grade Medford goalie Erin Alves. She unofficially made 37 saves, and on one instance in the first a bouncing puck got by her, but defenseman Lizzy Sarsfield was there behind to poke it away at the last second.
But the Clippers finally broke through.
It was Emmerson Marengi who started the break into the offensive zone, and she sent a pass over to Jenna Oliver with some space. The sophomore fired a shot on goal that was saved by Alves, but Joyce was in the perfect spot for the rebound and had an open net to blast one home.
It stayed a 1-0 game after the first period, and Medford would actually tie it at 1-1 thanks to a power play goal from Sarsfield. But just a minute later on 4-on-4 play, a loose puck came to Fitzgerald at the right faceoff circle, and the sophomore sniped one top shelf to make it 2-1.
And just a minute after that, it was 3-1.
Olivia Wilson -- a returning Daily News All-Star and the team's leading scorer from a year ago -- made a great individual effort to put the Clippers up by two goals. The freshman beat two defenders to the puck on the forecheck, spun back, deked around one defender to create a lane to the front of the net and then fired a shot under Alves' pad.
Abby Stauss, Kiara Farrar, Hannah Gross and Avery Luskin helped to create good chances for Newburyport in the third period, but Alves stood tall in net. After an incredible 65-save performance against No. 1-ranked St. Mary's earlier in the week, the night was definitely more quiet for Teagan Wilson in net. But plenty of credit for that has to go to the work of defensemen Tara Sullivan, Kayla Gibbs and Riley Freeman in front of her.
The Clippers have found, though, that when you have someone of Wilson's calibur in net, it's a lot easier to play more confident in front.
"I think it's huge," said Robinson. "We have a young D-core, so to have someone like Teagan back there sort of directing and mentoring, it's been a massive help. She's one of our captains, and as a leader both on and off the ice, she's been phenomenal for us.
"It's not hyperbole when I say that St. Mary's game was one of the best performances I've ever seen from a goalie."
Newburyport will now try to make it two in a row when it hosts Masconomet Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Newburyport 3, Medford 1
Medford: 0 1 0 — 1
Newburyport (4-6): 1 2 0 — 3
Goals: N — Sage Joyce, Maggie Fitzgerald, Olivia Wilson; M — Lizzy Sarsfield
Assists: N — Jenna Oliver, Emmerson Marengi, Kiara Farrar
Saves: N — Teagan Wilson 10; M — Erin Alves 37
