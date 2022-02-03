The Newburyport girls hockey team will host Winthrop this Saturday at the Graf Rink at noon for the team's Senior Night. The Clippers will be celebrating their five seniors, Fiona Dunphy, Emma Gabriel, Grace Kelleher, Isabel Kirby and Ellie Turgeon before the game.
The program will be selling raffle tickets at both the girls game and the boys game against archrival Triton right after (2 p.m.). Raffle tickets are $10 each, and prizes include two tickets to the Bruins vs. Islanders game on March 26, two tickets to the Celtics vs. Hawks game on March 1, a Bruins team signed framed photo from the 2021 Winter Classic game at Lake Tahoe, autographed Bruins hockey pucks and two gallons of pure Canadian maple syrup from Coach Dan Robinson's family farm.
All proceeds benefit the girls hockey program, and the raffle drawing will be Feb. 12. The team will accept cash, check and Venmo payments. You can email nbptgirlshockey@gmail.com for more information.
