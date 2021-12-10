The Newburyport girls hockey team wasted no time getting its season off to a solid start.
The Clippers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead after the first period, and got a steady performance in net from junior Teagan Wilson to roll to an eventual 4-1 win over Masconomet. Kiara Farar and senior tri-captain Gracie Kelleher got the scoring started in the first period, and the Clippers were off from there.
"It was a great way for our girls to start and it was great to have a big crowd for the game," said first-year coach Dan Robinson. "The first two periods we didn't play our best hockey, but in the third period I thought we were really solid and did an excellent job of closing."
Masconomet cut the lead in half with a second-period goal, but the Clippers responded in a big way. Abby Stauss scored off an assist from Farar early in the third period, then Ellie Turgeon put home an empty-netter to clinch it.
Robinson also credited fellow senior tri-captain Izzy Kirby for playing a strong game on defense.
