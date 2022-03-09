The No. 12 Newburyport girls basketball team saw its season come to end Tuesday night with a 57-43 loss to No. 5 Whitman-Hanson in the Division 2 Round of 16.
The Clippers were hurt early when starting point guard Makenna Ward picked up three fouls in the first quarter, and the team subsequently trailed 32-19 at halftime. But, coming out of the break, the Clippers went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter capped by an Olivia McDonald 3 to make it only a five-point game.
Momentum seemed to be swinging, but the home team responded.
Led by senior captain Lauren Dunn and her game-high 20 points, Whitman-Hanson (20-2) was able to push the lead back up to double digits heading into the fourth before pulling away.
"They were strong and we didn't rise to the challenge, which was dissapointing," said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield.
Ward, a junior, led Newburyport (19-3) with 16 points. Fellow junior Emma Foley added 14, and McDonald, a sophomore, chipped in 7. The Clippers should return most of their roster next year, including four starters, but will lose senior Sydney Turner.
The team's lone captain, Turner was invaluable for the Clippers all year, and will be greatly missed by the program.
"Sydney Turner, our lone senior, she was invaluable," said Grutchfield. "She did everything we asked, and often covered the best offensive player on the opposing team. She never wanted to get the credit, she was selfless, she was giving to the younger kids and she was a great leader.
"It was the greatest gift to be able to coach her these past four years."
Whitman-Hanson 57, Newburyport 43
Division 2 Round of 16
Newburyport (43): Turner 0-1-1, McElhinney 2-1-5, McDonald 3-0-7, Ward 6-0-16, Metzker 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, O. Foley 0-0-0, E. Foley 6-2-14, Papatola 0-0-0. Totals 17-4-43
3-pointers: Ward 4, McDonald
Newburyport (19-3): 10 9 12 12 — 43
Whitman-Hanson (20-2): 19 13 13 12 — 57
