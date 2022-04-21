The Newburyport girls lacrosse team got a strong test Thursday afternoon.
After wins over CAL opponents in Triton, Hamilton-Wenham and Pentucket, and another win over a nonconference team in Masconomet, the Clippers faced arguably their greatest challenge to date in the Merrimack Valley’s Central Catholic. The Clippers got six goals from sophomore Olivia McDonald, but ultimately fell to their Division 1 foe, 14-12.
Fellow sophomore Lilly Pons scored four goals, Izzy Rosa scored twice and Kate Keller made 15 saves in net for Newburyport (4-1). Despite the outcome, Thursday’s test should prove to be a positive one for the team moving forward the rest of the spring.
The Clippers will be back to CAL play on Monday when they host Ipswich at 3:30 p.m.
Central Catholic 14, Newburyport 12
Goals: Olivia McDonald 6, Lily Pons 4, Izzy Rosa 2
Saves: Kate Keller 15
Records: Newburyport 4-1, Central Catholic 4-0-1
