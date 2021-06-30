DOVER — Since winning the 2014 Division 2 state championship seven years ago Newburyport girls lacrosse has become one of the state’s elite programs. Year in and year out the Clippers have dominated the North Shore, and this spring’s young Clipper team broke out ahead of schedule to post Newburyport’s third undefeated regular season in four seasons.
But Newburyport still has room to grow, and Tuesday night the Clippers learned a hard lesson about what it will take to become a champion in the team’s 16-8 loss to Dover-Sherborn in the Division 2 state semifinal.
From the opening whistle Newburyport struggled to handle Dover-Sherborn’s athleticism, skill and passing acumen. When the Raiders were on offense, their ball movement was crisp and seniors Hope Shue (6 goals) and Kate Mastrobuono (1 goal, 4 assists) were consistently able to find holes to exploit.
On defense the Raiders were able to hold their own even when the Clippers executed their offense to set up good looks, and eventually Dover-Sherborn simply pulled away.
"It was tough, we had a hard time matching their speed in the midfield and off the draw, and their defense was really aggressive and we came up with a couple of unlucky pipes and shots that just missed," said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. "We got a lot of shots that we wanted but a little unlucky that they didn't go in."
Coming out of the gate Dover-Sherborn built a quick 3-1 lead, but Newburyport was initially able to respond and keep pace. The Clippers got goals from Izzy Rosa, Sam King and Rita Cahalane while goalie Erin Osinski stopped a last-second free position to keep it a 5-4 Dover lead at the end of the first.
Once the second began, however, Dover-Sherborn started building momentum and separated itself from the Clippers. A run of four straight goals made it 10-5 Raiders, during which stretch the Clippers opted to make a goalie switch and bring freshman Katherine Keller into the game. Osinski and Keller would wind up switching back and forth again throughout the remainder of the game.
King scored a much needed goal shortly before halftime to make it 10-6, but the Clippers missed a chance to cut the deficit further in the final 10 seconds, leaving it a four-goal game at the break.
Then Dover ran off three straight goals to start the second half, and while Newburyport kept the Raiders from really blowing the game open, the Clippers never realistically threatened again.
For Newburyport, which competed exclusively against Cape Ann League opponents this spring and boasts a young team that will largely return next year, Tuesday's loss could become a valuable learning opportunity going forward.
"I think it was great experience for our girls," Batchelder said. "Going through the North, getting to a game like this, experiencing the bus ride and all of that. They'll grow from it.
In her final high school game, King led the Clippers with four goals and one assist, Anna Affolter had two goals and Rosa and Cahalane each had one.
Newburyport wraps up its season at 16-1 after winning the program’s fourth straight CAL Kinney title and third sectional title in four years. Dover-Sherborn (17-1) will advance to the Division 2 state championship game on Thursday.
Dover-Sherborn 16, Newburyport 8
Division 2 State Semifinals
Goals: N — Sam King 4, Anna Affolter 2, Izzy Rosa, Rita Cahalane; DS — Hope Shue 6, Amelia Novitch 3, Annie Parizeau 3, Magdalena Rieper 2, Coco Hauck, Kate Mastrobuono
Assists: N — Emily Fuller, King; DS — Mastrobuono 4, Hauck 2, Rieper
Saves: N — Erin Osinski 3, Katherine Keller 1; DS — Kathryn Mahoney 6
Newburyport (16-1): 4 2 0 2 — 8
Dover-Sherborn (17-1): 5 5 3 3 — 16
