The Newburyport U14 Gold softball team had a fantastic spring, advancing to the Senior B Division finals against Hamilton-Wenham where they ultimately lost, 19-6, at Pingree Park in Wenham.
To get to the finals, however, Newburyport was on the winning end of two tight games to claim the North division title. The team beat Pentucket, 7-6, with Nicole Daigle earning the complete-game win and Katie Kebler, Olivia Raimo and Ryleigh and Hayden McCarty powering the offense.
In game two, Gold won a slugfest, 16-15, over Amesbury. Raimo got the win in the circle, but it was Daigle who struck out the final batter of the game with the tying run on third base. Kebler had two hits in the win, including a three-run triple, and the McCarty sisters added two hits apiece. Sam Evans, Daigle and Mackenzie Warnat each had a hit as well.
