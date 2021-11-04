Newburyport golf

The Newburyport golf team at their banquet.

The Newburyport golf team held its end-of-the-year banquet Wednesday night and gave out some team awards.

Most notable were seniors Joe O'Connell and Cam Collette, who recently were both named to the All-CAL team. O'Connell was medalist in six meets this year, while Collette medaled twice.

Here are the rest of the team's awards.

Newburyport Golf Awards

Most Improved: Parker Cowles.

Coach's Award: Charlie Forrest.

Unsung Golfer: Brodie Brown.

William Gurczak Rookie of the Year: Will Palermino.

Peter Gulazian Dedication Award: Tyler Cowles.

MVP: Cam Collette.

MIAA Sportsmanship Award: Joe O'Connell.

