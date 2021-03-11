Newburyport Superintendent Sean Gallagher announced on Thursday afternoon that for the first week of Fall 2 sports a limited number of home fans will be permitted to attend sporting events.
Specifically, Newburyport will allow two immediate family members of home team athletes to attend games, most notably Friday night's football season-opener against Hamilton-Wenham.
Gallagher also indicated that the schools will review their spectator policy on a weekly basis and the hope is to increase spectator capacity as the season goes along.
Gallagher's full statement is as follows.
***
Newburyport Public Schools
Fall 2 Athletic Season Announcement
March 11, 2021
Newburyport Public Schools is excited for the start of our Fall 2 Athletic Season. The Cape Ann League (CAL) has worked collaboratively through the fall and winter to get our athletes safely on the playing fields.
As we begin this season, we continue to follow guidance from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and our local Board of Health and are planning a phased in approach to increasing spectator capacity at athletic events. Within the Cape Ann League, every school has sporting venues and facilities with unique designs and capacities, so each district has a slightly different plan. For week one events, NPS will be allowing two immediate family members of our home team athletes to attend.
Our Athletic Director and school administrators will review our capacity limits on a weekly basis, following guidelines that allow us to safely operate the athletic program for our students.
Week one is an important opportunity for us to launch new procedures and fine tune our plans. We anticipate being able to increase spectator capacity over the next few weeks. We appreciate the community’s support and patience as we open a new season.
Sean Gallagher
Superintendent of Schools
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.