Newburyport football

James Bartlett photo

Newburyport quarterback Finn Sullivan rushes with the ball during last week's win over Pentucket.

This Friday's Newburyport High football game against North Reading has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at Newburyport, the school announced on Tuesday.

Newburyport and North Reading, both 3-2 heading into the weekend, were scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Newburyport's James T. Stehlin Field. The game was scheduled to be Newburyport's second to last of the season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more updates.

