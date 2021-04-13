This Friday's Newburyport High football game against North Reading has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at Newburyport, the school announced on Tuesday.
Newburyport and North Reading, both 3-2 heading into the weekend, were scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at Newburyport's James T. Stehlin Field. The game was scheduled to be Newburyport's second to last of the season.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more updates.
