BRYAN EATON/Staff photo

Amesbury's Meghan McElaney gets between goalie Molly Elmore of Newburyport and Wellesley forward Rowan Green. The two Greater Newburyport standouts have starred for the Masconomet girls hockey co-op, but starting this winter local players will instead get to stay closer to home, as Newburyport High plans to start its own girls hockey co-op program.