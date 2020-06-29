NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport High will begin sponsoring its own girls hockey program starting this upcoming 2020-21 school year, the school confirmed Monday.
Newburyport will be joined in a co-op with Amesbury, Triton and Georgetown, all of whom have been part of the Masconomet girls hockey co-op alongside Newburyport for most of the past decade. By splitting off and forming their own team, Greater Newburyport will have its own high school girls hockey program for the first time ever.
Newburyport athletic director Kyle Hodsdon said the school has been working towards starting its own program for the past three years, and that things finally came together in recent months. He said the program has the support of school leadership and funding in the budget, and he's excited that Newburyport girls hockey players will now have the opportunity to represent their own school.
The new program will functionally become the successor to the 17-year-old Masconomet program, which has hosted most of Greater Newburyport's girls hockey players over the past decade. The majority of the players on last year's roster will carry over to the new Newburyport co-op team, and the dozen or so Masconomet players are expected to join a co-op with another Northeastern Conference school.
According to the Salem News, Masconomet has had discussions with Beverly about joining their co-op, which also includes players from Ipswich and Danvers. Masconomet itself will no longer host its own program.
While not all the details are set in stone, Newburyport will most likely take the old Masconomet co-op's place in the Northeastern Hockey League, playing against other North Shore teams like Beverly, Peabody and Marblehead. The program has also not determined where it's home rink will be, though two logical options are Newburyport's Graf Rink and Amesbury's new Maples Crossing complex, which is scheduled to open next year.
The program's coaching staff could also change, as Masconomet head coach Ryan Sugar said he would have to reapply for the position. He said he hasn't decided what he'll do and that his main concern is that the girls all have a chance to continue playing together like they have throughout their careers.
This past winter, the Chieftains finished with a 10-7-4 overall record and qualified for the state tournament. The team was led by Newburyport's Molly Elmore, a four-year starting goalie who will play Division 1 hockey at Sacred Heart next year, and by Amesbury resident and standout defenseman Meghan McElaney.
Even with those two set to graduate, the new Newburyport team should be competitive in its first year. Newburyport's Cali Caponigro, a Northeastern Hockey League All-Star selection, is set to be the team's top returning player as a rising senior, and overall the Clippers will have 13 players back from last year's Masco roster.
One immediate challenge, however, will be finding a new goalie to replace Elmore. Lydia Willette, the Chieftains' backup and Elmore's presumed successor, is a Masconomet student who presumably play for whichever program her school joins this winter.
