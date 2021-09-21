After a successful inaugural season as a standalone program last winter, Newburyport and AD Kyle Hodsdon have hired Dan Robinson as the new varsity girls hockey coach.
The 48-year-old Robinson replaces Melissa Pacific, who’s team went 7-4-2 last year.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity,” said Robinson, who works for Dialight Incorporated in a sales leadership role. “They had a great inaugural season behind the NHS banner. Philosophically, we’re going to be really devoted to their development as both players but more importantly as individuals.”
A native of Montreal, Robinson moved from Canada to Newburyport with his wife, Tina, and their two children, Aidan and Grace, in 2014. Grace is a current senior at Newburyport High, while Aidan is a freshman who will try out for the boys hockey team this winter.
Robinson played hockey until the midget level in Montreal, where “my passion for hockey was fueled,” but had more athletic success on the rugby field — playing for nearly 17 seasons at the Division 1 and 2 club level.
This will be Robinson’s first coaching stint at the high school level, but he’s been coaching in the Newburyport youth leagues as well as with club development teams like the Boston Energy and 95 Giants since arriving in the area.
“I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of the girls at the youth level,” said Robinson. “This community has just been so great to us and so nice to us since we got here. I’m fortunate enough to already have great relationships with the families and a lot of the parents of girls on the team.
“Hopefully, we can really help build this program into a successful one rather quickly.
“It’s going to be a tremendous opportunity.”
