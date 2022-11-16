With the winter season quickly approaching, Newburyport High has ended its search for its next varsity boys basketball coach.
Last week, the school announced the hiring of Mark Elmendorf to take over the program. He replaces Dave Clay, who served as head coach for five years and compiled a 74-26 overall record with four straight CAL Kinney titles. Clay, who was hired as the new St. John’s Prep varsity coach earlier this fall, led the Clippers to a state tournament appearance every year at the helm except for 2021, when the MIAA didn’t stage a tournament due to the pandemic.
Elmendorf’s name may already be a familiar one, as for the past two years he’s served as an assistant on Clay’s staff while also working at the school as a substitute teacher and game supervisor.
“Mark brings proven successful head coaching experience and extensive knowledge in all aspects of the game,” said Newburyport Athletic Director Kyle Hodsdon. “His teams are known for strong team defense and a cohesive offense. He was a valuable addition to our program two years ago and we’re excited to have him as our next head basketball coach.”
Prior to joining both the Newburyport community and coaching staff in 2020, Elmendorf already had over three decades of coaching experience under his belt.
Upon graduating from Keene State College — where he played — Elmendorf served as an assitant for the Owls from 1987-89. He then moved farther east across the state to take over at Pelham High School from 1989-93. Over his tenure, he helped the Pythons reach the Division 3 Final Four in just his second season, which is still regarded as one of the best years in program history. He then took a break before taking over at Goffstown (N.H.) High from 2012-14, again leading the program to the Division 2 Final Four in just his second season. Finally, he completed the New Hampshire ranks by moving up to coach Division 1 Bedford from 2014-19, and was named the Coach of the Year in 2015-16 after leading the team to the State Finals and the most successful year in program history.
After moving to Newburyport in 2020, Elmendorf quickly got involved with the Clippers’ program.
“It’s a really nice situation for me personally,” said Elmendorf. “I’ll be completely honest, the thing that attracted me as much as it did was the really, really nice kids and the supportive environment. There’s just a lot of good people here, and that is really appealing to me.”
Last winter, Newburyport went 14-8 and won its fourth straight CAL Kinney title before falling to Leominster in the first round of the Division 3 tournament. The Clippers did however graduate a talented senior class that included All-Stars James Scali (14.4 ppg, 64 3s), Jack Fehlner (10.9 ppg), Ronan Brown (9.9 ppg) and Finn Sullivan (4.4 ppg).
“We will miss James and Finn and Ronan and Jack, but there’s some good young kids coming up,” said Elmendorf. “We have a decent core coming back, so I expect to be competitive and we’re going to work our tails off to get there. It should be fun.”
Sophomore Finn Brennan (10.0 ppg) projects to be one of those key pieces, along with soccer-turned-hoops standouts Henry Acton, Adam Bovee and Owen Tahnk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.