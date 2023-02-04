NEWBURYPORT -- As a smiling Ryan Philbin and Zach McHugh made their way down the small hallway in the back of the Henry Graf Rink to do a postgame interview, behind them in the Newburyport locker room, celebrating teammates broke out in a loud chorus of a Kenny Rogers classic.
"You've got to know when to hold 'em! Know when to fold 'em!"
Fitting, as anyone who would've gambled on the Clippers to beat Triton over the past couple of years would have hit some nice paydays.
On a rare Saturday afternoon where it was warmer in the Graf than it was outside, Newburyport made it five in a row over archrival Triton with a 2-0 win. That's now the second year in a row the Clippers have sweeped the season series, as you would have to go back almost two years to the day to find the last time the Vikings came out on top in the rivalry.
"We haven't lost to Triton in like two years, we love playing them," said McHugh. "That's five games straight now. It's a good rivalry, and it's an amazing feeling to be able to play in it and beat them. It's a great game every time we play, it's always a physical battle."
Last month, Newburyport (8-6-2) needed two goals in the third period to earn a comeback win.
But that wasn't the case on Saturday.
Midway through the first period, Will Palermino won a race to the puck deep in the offensive zone and was able to send a pass backwards along the boards. It found the stick of Philbin, who initially fumbled the pass before spinning to gather it while adjacent to the faceoff circle. It appeared that the senior captain had no real angle, but he fired a shot anyway that somehow snuck past Triton goalie Wes Rollins.
"I'll be honest, I picked it up and skated to the corner and kind of just fumbled it," said Philbin. "But I curled back and got control of it, and was just trying to get something towards the net. I didn't really see an angle, I just threw it and hoped. Pucks on net though!"
That turned out to be the only goal Newburyport would need, and really set the tone for the rest of the game.
The Clippers controlled most of the action in the first period, with Triton (8-5-2) having one good, two-minute stretch where play was primarily in their offensive zone. But goalie Jamie Brooks made a couple of key stops on his way to his fourth shutout of the season, and in front of him his guys were locked in.
Triton went on its first power play midway through the second period, but only registered one shot on goal as it struggled to even get into the offensive zone. Philbin, Max Puleo, Cam Caponigro and Caden Eiserman were strong on the back end, as forwards McHugh, Charlie Forrest and Kane Brennan made life difficult for the Vikings even just trying to enter and set up.
"I think we're good on the entry," said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. "We try and prevent the entry, and I think we did well there today. I don't have how many shots they had on their power play, but I thought we were pretty good on the kill. We practice it a lot."
And immediately after that kill, the Clippers doubled the lead.
A turnover kept the puck in the Newburyport offensive zone, and senior Braeden Curran was in the right spot to snipe one home and make it 2-0. Sophomore Mason Colby and freshman Michael Taylor showcased their speed and created a couple of chances for Triton, but each of the few true good looks they got were calmly snagged by Brooks.
The Vikings got another chance with their second power play five minutes into the third period, but it was the same result.
This time two shots on goal were registerd for the Vikings, but the two best looks over that stretch came when Forrest and Puleo broke away and nearly scored shorthanded -- both getting stoned on nice saves from Rollins. Newburyport would get called for two more penalties over the closing four minutes before Triton got sent to the box for the first time with two minutes left.
But at that point the tone had been set, and the Clippers comfortably closed out the season sweep yet again.
"We just need to find a way to get more offense against some of the better teams," said Triton coach Ryan Sheehan. "That comes with good exits, good entries and maintaining puck possession, which we haven't done a good job of the past couple of games."
Newburyport 2, Triton 0
Newburyport (8-6-2): 1 1 0 — 2
Triton (8-5-2): 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Ryan Philbin, Braeden Curran
Assists: Will Palermino
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 19; T — Wes Rollins 26
