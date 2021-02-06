NEWBURYPORT — When Newburyport and Triton hockey first met last month, playing to a thrilling 4-4 tie in a non-league tune-up, Newburyport learned something important about itself. Even just days removed from a two-week COVID-19 pause, the Clippers had what it took to keep pace with the defending Division 2 North finalists.
All they needed to do now was figure out how to slow the Vikings down.
Fast forward three weeks, Newburyport was determined to dominate the blue line using a combination of relentless physicality and a fine-tuned defensive gameplan. The Clippers executed to perfection, and with first place in the Cape Ann League on the line Newburyport shut down the vaunted Triton offense on its way to a decisive 4-0 win Saturday afternoon.
Leading the way was senior goalie Jackson Marshall, who made 13 saves for his third shutout of the season.
"I think you saw a confident goalie out there today," Yameen said. "It's taken Jackson a few weeks, he missed over a year of hockey. He's frustrated with the way he's played, not that he's played bad, but he has high expectations of himself, so I thought today he showed the real Jackson."
After missing his junior year to a torn ACL and then having to deal with the disruption of his team's early-season pause, Marshall has come on strong and made a number of huge saves Saturday to keep the Vikings off the scoresheet. While Marshall stood tall in net, the Clipper blue liners did their part by shutting down the middle of the ice, forcing the Vikings out wide while sparking the offense in transition the other way.
"It just started in our zone," Marshall said. "I could have played better last game, I put that on me, we should have won last game, so it's just nice to get the W today."
Newburyport took the lead midway through the first period after Colin Richmond scored on a rebound in front of the net. Jon Groth made it 2-0 late in the second period after finishing a rush started by defensemen Owen Spence and Tucker St. Lawrence, and then with 6:32 to play in the third Spence effectively put the game away after stealing the puck in the offensive zone and picking the top left corner.
"I think he was the best player on the ice," Yameen said of Spence, a two-time All-CAL selection who should be in strong contention to earn the honor again this winter. "He has the ability to control the game, and I think he did that today, he really controlled the pace of the game."
St. Lawrence scored an empty netter with 42.5 seconds to play, giving him a goal and two assists to lead the Clippers offensively. Spence had a goal and an assist, and in addition to Richmond and Groth's goals, Ryan Archer, John Donovan and Zach Lever all tallied assists for the Clippers. Triton goalie Wes Rollins made 24 saves in the loss.
With Saturday's win, Newburyport improves to 7-0-1 on the year and 7-0 in league play, while Triton is now 4-1-1 overall and 4-1 in the CAL. Saturday's game was only the first of two matchups in three days for the two rivals, giving Triton an opportunity to even the score Monday when the teams meet again in Round 2.
"Today's all for naught if we don't come back Monday and win," Yameen said. "So Monday's as big as today was for us."
Monday's game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Graf Rink. The game also marks the first of four games in four days for Triton, which is also scheduled to play North Reading, Lynnfield and Hamilton-Wenham on consecutive days to complete its league schedule after a recent COVID pause of its own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.