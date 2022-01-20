hockey 4

Newburyport’s Jon Groth is having a standout senior season.

 Kyle Gaudette/Staff Photo

The Newburyport boys hockey team is 10 games through its regular season, while the girls have only played eight after being on a short COVID pause.

The boys (4-5-1) are currently third in the CAL Kinney Division, but are coming off a huge win over North Reading (7-2) Wednesday night.

The girls (4-3-1), meanwhile, sit behind Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading and HPNA in the Northeast/CAL conference standings.

Here are the current stats for each program.

Boys

Scoring

Player Goals Assists Points

Jon Groth 6 15 21

Zach McHugh 7 0 7

Kane Brennan 3 4 7

Max Puleo 1 4 5

Charlie Forrest 2 2 4

Tristan Joyce 0 3 3

Owen Kreuz 1 2 3

Cam Tinkham 1 1 2

Ryan Philbin 1 1 2

Girls

Scoring

Player Goals Assists Points

Olivia Wilson 4 3 7

Abby Stauss 3 2 5

Gracie Kelleher 2 2 4

Fiona Dunphy 1 3 4

Ellie Turgeon 2 1 3

Kiara Farar 1 1 2

Emma Gabriel 1 1 2

Izzy Kirby 1 0 1

Hannah Gross 1 0 1

Tara Sullivan 1 0 1

