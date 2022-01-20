The Newburyport boys hockey team is 10 games through its regular season, while the girls have only played eight after being on a short COVID pause.
The boys (4-5-1) are currently third in the CAL Kinney Division, but are coming off a huge win over North Reading (7-2) Wednesday night.
The girls (4-3-1), meanwhile, sit behind Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading and HPNA in the Northeast/CAL conference standings.
Here are the current stats for each program.
Boys
Scoring
Player Goals Assists Points
Jon Groth 6 15 21
Zach McHugh 7 0 7
Kane Brennan 3 4 7
Max Puleo 1 4 5
Charlie Forrest 2 2 4
Tristan Joyce 0 3 3
Owen Kreuz 1 2 3
Cam Tinkham 1 1 2
Ryan Philbin 1 1 2
Girls
Scoring
Player Goals Assists Points
Olivia Wilson 4 3 7
Abby Stauss 3 2 5
Gracie Kelleher 2 2 4
Fiona Dunphy 1 3 4
Ellie Turgeon 2 1 3
Kiara Farar 1 1 2
Emma Gabriel 1 1 2
Izzy Kirby 1 0 1
Hannah Gross 1 0 1
Tara Sullivan 1 0 1
