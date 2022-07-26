NEWBURYPORT — At the end of the day, the Newburyport Red Post 150 Junior Legion baseball team had all that it wanted Tuesday evening.
A chance.
It didn’t matter that the team had lost the day earlier to a strong Saugus team, 6-3, in the District 8 finals — making Saugus the district’s “representative-A” for the upcoming American Junior Legion state tournament. If Newburyport could just beat Marblehead/Swampscott on Tuesday, the team would have still punched its ticket to states as “representative-B.”
Unfortunately, summer baseball came to an end for the boys in red.
Newburyport fought until the final out, but top-seeded Marblehead/Swampscott flexed its muscle to the tune of a 10-0, six-inning shutout. Coming in as the No. 5 seed in the District 8 tournament, Post 150 (9-10-1) wasn’t suppose to be in the position it was in. But after wins over No. 4 Methuen (8-5) and the aforementioned top-seeded Marblehead/Swampscott (8-3) over the weekend, the team was on the cusp of extending its summer at least one more week.
But it wasn’t to be.
“It was a ton of fun, summer baseball at its best,” said first-year coach Dom Masi, who teaches Chemistry and Environmental Science at the high school. “It was coming out, having fun and trying to improve, and then towards the end of the season we started trying to buckle down and win more games. The best part about coaching these guys was earlier in the season just being able to bat 15-16 kids in a lineup. Just going through and switching positions around so it really felt like old school summer baseball with the kids having fun. and then when we started to tighten that lineup we started winning and got on a roll.
“Unfortunately it just didn’t work out tonight.”
Even though it was Masi’s first summer at the helm, he’s no stranger to coaching. He’s been an assisant to varsity basketball coach Dave Clay — where he credits learning the “mental aspect” to coaching — and he’s also the JV2 baseball coach at the high school.
And this summer will be one to remember for all involved.
Tuesday evening, Newburyport gave the ball to the youngest kid on the team in 14-year-old Evan Luekens. The tall righty pitched admirably, tossing five-plus innings with four strikeouts while only two of the runs he allowed were earned. The rising-sophomore at Newburyport showcased some pop with the fastball, but did the most damage with a curveball that opposing batters mostly either popped up or grounded out to.
“I think I got better at pitching overall this summer,” said Leukens. “I definitely got more used to my body and learned how to trust myself. I feel like I got a lot of confidence when before I didn’t have any confidence and was scared to pitch. But now I have a lot to build on moving forward.”
Marblehead/Swampscott struck with three unearned runs in the second inning, took a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth then broke the game open with a five-run sixth. and all the while, the Newburyport bats were either cold or hitting ropes right at the defense.
Ben Cook broke up the perfect game when he drew a one-out walk in the fourth, and Parker Cowles got the team’s first hit with a single to left in the fifth. Colin Klapes drew a walk to make it 1st-and-2nd with two outs in the fifth when it was still a 5-0 game, but a strikeout ended the threat. Nick Kutcher — who goes to Pentucket — and Cook started the sixth with back-to-back singles, but three straight outs ended the game.
Coming off a run to the Division 3 state title game with the Newburyport varsity team in the spring, Steve Lawton and Eli Suchecki both had productive summers to build on.
And another name to watch moving forward is Caleb Meisner.
A West Newbury resident and rising-junior at Pentucket, Meisner made a lot of nice stops behind the plate Tuesday evening and also corralled a wild pitch to throw out a runner at the plate. He was the backup quarterback to now-graduated Chase Dwight last fall, and is looking to take up the reigns as the team’s starter a little over a month from now.
“I think I just really tried to work on being a better leader so I can translate that into my spring season,” said Meisner. “And having fun with the guys, trying to get better and not lose mojo going into next season.”
