The Newburyport Maroon 14U Seniors won the Essex County Women’s Softball League Division A championship this spring, beating Manchester-Essex, 3-2, at Pingree Park in Wenham in the finals.
The title was a fitting end to a season that saw the team go an impressive 14-1.
In the single-elimination playoffs, Newburyport beat Amesbury, 8-4, in the first round thanks to hits from Emily Stick, Morgan Sweet, Caroline Mullen, Lilah Thompson, Clara Thompson and Sadie Sherman. And in the circle, Clara Thompson was dialed in with 15 strikeouts over 6.0 innings.
The win vaulted Maroon to the semifinals, where they beat Pentucket, 8-4, behind hits from Mullen, Ella Puleo, Lilah Thompson, Clara Thompson, Reese Beauparlant and Annabel Burkhardt.
Then in a close championship game, Newburyport put three runs on the board thanks to the clutch hitting of Puleo, Beauparlant, Ava Bailey and Burkhardt. Clara Thompson was again dialed in with 15 strikeouts over 7.0 innings, and key defensive plays by Stick and Sweet kept Manchester from finding the game-tying run.
It was a season that saw everyone contribute. In the playoffs alone, Puleo had five hits over nine at bats and a home run, and Clara Thompson had 42 strikeouts over 18.0 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.