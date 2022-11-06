NEWBURYPORT — Rest assured, come time for warmups Sunday afternoon, there was no looking ahead for the Newburyport boys soccer team.
The Clippers had a job to do.
But, if they were to get past No. 24 Old Rochester in Sunday’s Division 3 first round game, the team already knew what awaited them in the next round.
Norwell.
The defending Division 3 state champion Norwell. The same Norwell team that eliminated the Clippers in last year’s quarterfinals.
Well, that rematch is now officially on. Thanks to goals from Adam Bovee and Caelan Twichell, the undefeated, No. 9-seeded Newburyport boys soccer team was able to shut out No. 24 Old Rochester, 2-0, in front of an electric crowd at James T. Stehlin Stadium. The CAL Kinney champion Clippers (19-0-0) will now make that return trip to No. 8 Norwell (14-2-4) for the Round of 16 on Thursday for a 3 p.m. start.
“We’re stoked,” said Twichell. “We were pretty frustrated with the result against Norwell last year, but I think we’re a better team this year and I think we’re going to get it done against them.”
Old Rochester (9-4-5) provided quite the stern test in the first round.
Bovee started Newburyport off with a goal midway through the first half, but it remained just a one-goal game late into the second. But goalie Owen Tahnk made a couple of key stops to preserve the lead, and Luke O’Brien was also lauded by coaches and teammates for his efforts in shutting down Old Rochester’s top scoring threat. Credit also needs to be given to fellow defensemen Spencer Colwell, Ben Cotter and Kellan McDermott for helping the Clippers earn their school-record 15th shutout of the season.
And finally, the Clippers got some insurance.
Off a free kick from around the 40 with eight minutes left, Twichell just happened to be in the right spot at the right time. The ball bounced its way through traffic and to his foot, and it was an easy poke into the back of the net for his 16th goal of the year.
“(Old Rochester) was a good team,” said Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau. “I think we could have scored a couple more, probably a couple bad calls from the officials for two penalties that could have put the game away. But we battled, the kids played great and I thought defensively we were awesome. No. 9 for them is a very good player, and Luke O’Brien shut him down.”
Clipper Girls Come Alive to Avoid Upset
NEWBURYPORT — All things considered, the Newburyport girls soccer team probably faced the toughest matchup a No. 2 seed could face in the first round of any MIAA tournament — regardless of sport.
Visiting Fairhaven was the No. 34 seed in Division 3, but in name only.
In actually, the Blue Devils entered Sunday’s first-round game against the Clippers and undefeated 16-0-3, and showcased that winning mentality with a 1-0 lead after the first half. It was a shocking upset in the making, one the talented Blue Devils had the opportunity to earn after playing a weaker regular season schedule — getting into the tournament off their sparking record, not because they were ranked inside of the top-32.
But Newburyport wasn’t going to let that happen.
The Clippers shook off the early nerves and got second-half goals from Aoife Tykulsky, Phoebe Whitcomb and Alexis Greenblott to earn the comeback, 3-1, win. It’s a victory that moves the Clippers (17-1-0) on to the Division 3 Round of 16, where they’ll host No. 15 Medway on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
“There were definitely some nerves early on,” said Newburyport coach Kevin Sheridan. “But I thought as the game went on, we started to settle in. We started to find each other, connect better and play with more precision.”
After a tough first half, Newburyport needed a spark.
Well, it got just that coming out of the half on fire. The Clippers applied heavy pressure early on, and finally caught a break about five minutes in. A deep pass took an awkward bounce over the Fairhaven keeper’s head, and the freshman Tykulsky was right there for the wide-open goal.
With the game back to being tied, the Clippers could finally take a breath.
About 10 minutes later, Whitcomb got behind the defense and buried a goal to put Newburyport ahead. Greenblott provided the insurance with just under five minutes left, and Izzy Rosa, Annie Shay, Carly Webb and Anna Affolter all put in strong games in the midfield and on defense.
Webb, a senior captain, went down to injury late and was on crutches after the game. Everyone is wishing for a speedy recovery, but the Clippers may unfortunately have to prepare for life without one of their top defenders for the rest of the season.
“There are no easy games in the tournament,” said Sheridan. “Fairhaven was a very good, physical team, and I think this game will definitely help us moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.