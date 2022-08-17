Last Tuesday, Team Maines defeated Team Elias, 52–46, to win this summer’s NBBA Rec League championship. Captain Trevor Maines had a game-high 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, while teammates Max Gagnon and Matt Murray each added 14. Josh Lucey led Team Elias with 13 points and Connor McGovern finished with 10. The winter Rec League season is slated to tip off in January, and details on registration will be available on the Rec League webpage. The winning Team Elias (L to R): Caden Delibero, Luke Carey, Trevor Maines, Max Gagnon, Matt Murray and Marlowe Hale. Not pictured: Ean Hynes and Brendan Robinson.