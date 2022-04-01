From a young age, Newburyport’s Jill Santopietro Panall was always around college basketball.
“I grew up in Connecticut and all of my family were UConn alums and big basketball fans,” said Santopietro Panall. “I remember being a kid and going downstairs in my little pajamas at night while a UConn basketball game was on and being like, ‘Stop yelling, I’m trying to sleep!’ But that’s just the way my family was. We were a basketball househeld.”
Flash forward a few years, and Santopietro — as she was just known at the time — was off to get her undergrad in English and Psychology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, one of college basketball’s oldest and proudest “Blue Bloods.” Once there, she became a sports writer for the student newspaper, “The Daily Tar Heel,” and quickly fell in love with all things UNC sports. She went to “a ton” of men’s basketball games while at school, and even had one of her older cousins, Steven O’Brien, spend time as the archrival Duke Blue Devil mascot.
Which brings us nicely to this coming Saturday.
If you are somehow unaware, UNC and Duke — often described as the greatest rivalry in college basketball (sports?) — are playing each other for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament. and more than that, the two rivals are meeting in the Final Four, with a chance to go to the national championship game on the line — in legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season before retiring.
It’s going to be a momumental, historic event, and Santopietro Panall is understandably nervous.
“I’m always nervous before a huge game like this,” she said. “Any Carolina-Duke game can go in any direction. We beat them in the regular season finale this year in K’s final game in Cameron (Indoor Stadium), but they beat us in Chapel Hill. Even the best Duke team and the worst Carolina team can have a great game.”
Indeed, over the last 99 games of the rivalry, Duke owns a 50-49 wins edge with just a 21-point lead in total points (7,784-7,763).
Santopietro Panall kept up with the team after she graduated and actually went back home to UConn for grad school. When she moved to Boston around 20 years ago, she would often meet up with the Boston Carolina Alumni Club at the former Tommy Doyle’s restaurant in Cambridge to make friends and watch the games. and it was shortly after coming to Boston that she meet and married “Newburyport lifer” Simon Panall, and the family has lived in Newburyport since 2011. They’ve watched their fair share of UNC games with the alumni club over the years, although that number has admittedly dwindled since the birth of their now-7-year-old son, Henry.
But, Jill made sure to establish a couple of ground rules early on.
“I would never let him go to Duke,” said Santopietro Panall, a SPHR, SHRM-SCP and owner of 21Oak HR Consulting. “I send him to school in his UNC shirt, although I’m not sure how interested he really is in basketball just yet.”
And as far as Saturday is concerned, the Panall family will be sweating out the game from their home in Newburyport. Although, if UNC were to win and make it to the national championship, the family may have to make a trip down to the alumni club — which has relocated its game day watch parties to the Warehouse Bar and Grille in Boston — on Monday night.
Wherever they’re watching, though, there’s just one rule: No Duke fans allowed!
“I’ll be screaming my lungs out come Saturday night,” said Santopietro Panall. “Coach (Hubert) Davis is an amazing coach and has made the program proud. He’s done awesome in his first year as coach replacing a legend like Roy Williams.”
