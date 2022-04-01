Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 59F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.