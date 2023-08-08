Between Yankee Homecoming and the High Street Mile, it’s always a special week on the calendar for Newburyport runners.
Which proved to be the case yet again.
On Sunday, nearly 500 competitors took over the town between the kids race and the adults to sprint down High Street as fast as they can. But while you had to scroll down the leaderboard a bit to find the top Newburyport placers at Yankee Homecoming last week, the High Street Mile was a showcase of the top local runners.
And you have to start on the women’s side with Lucy Gagnon.
A former Clipper star and rising-senior on the Williams College track and field team, the 21-year-old Gagnon was the second female across the finish line in 5:07.6. The finish capped off a strong week for the upcoming college captain, who was also second in the Yankee Homecoming 5K in 19:06.
Anna Shields, a 32-year-old from Hartford, CT, was the overall women’s winner in 4:56.1. Locally, 15-year-old Newburyport native Emma Finch was ninth (6:19.1), fellow Newburyport native Kimberly Coppinger was 12th (6:34.6), Georgetown’s Katelyn Parhiala was 15th (6:52.0) and Salisbury’s Leah Paraskoulakis was 17th (6:55.7).
Overall, however, this year’s High Street Mile was won by someone 2,700 miles away from home.
Aksel Laudon, a 23-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona and a former runner at Boston University, crossed the finish line first in 4:14.0. He was followed by Brockton’s Gilman Lopes in second (4:17.5), and last year’s winner and four-time Yankee Homcoming 10-mile defending champion Ruben Sança — formely of Salisbury — in third (4:23.8).
But after those top-3, it was locals galore.
A pair of Newburyport runners were fourth and fifth, between Steve Dowsett (4:31.8) and recently-graduated high schooler Bradford Duchesne (4:32.6). A two-time Daily News Cross Country MVP, Duchesne was the first of a handful of his former Clipper teammates to cross the finish line. He was followed by Nathan Barry in seventh (4:40.4), Marco Bussone in ninth (4:41.1), Sam Walker in 16th (4:47.4), Andy Lasson in 19th (4:51.9) and Aidan Hoidal-Bui in 20th (4:55.9). Plus, you had fellow Newburyport natives Peter Seiss in 10th (4:43.0), Matt Valli in 12th (4:44.6) and Tomas Martinez in 17th (4:48.2).
And elsewhere locally, Groveland brothers Will and Sam Coppola were sixth and 11th respectively (4:38.1 and 4:43.4), and Byfield native Neil He was 13th (4:44.8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.