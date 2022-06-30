LYNN – When Newburyport’s Finn Sullivan took the field Wednesday evening one last time in his high school career, there was only one thing on his mind: winning the Agganis Classic football game.
And that’s exactly what his North team ended up doing, crushing the South in a dominating 49-12 win — the largest margin of victory ever recorded over the 60 years the annual game has been played.
Swampscott’s Xaviah Bascon, who will be taking his post-grad year at Phillips Exeter Academy, finished the game as North MVP, racking up 201 all-purpose yards and two TDs. KIPP Academy’s Piero Canales was the South MVP.
Sullivan didn’t get to play much at QB, his natural position, but he still excelled defensively.
“It’s an honor to be nominated for this game in the first place, and to be surrounded by all these guys, it turned out to be a great eight days,” said Sullivan, who mostly played defensive back in the game. “It was a blessing and I had a great time.”
The All-Star nod was certainly deserving, as Sullivan’s spectacular senior season helped him finish his career as Newburyport’s all-time leading rusher for a quarterback. He was named both a Daily News All-Star and CAL Kinney Offensive Player of the Year this fall after passing for 1,539 yards, rushing for 672 yards and piling up 24 total touchdowns. His 1,210 career rushing yards broke Kevin Sullivan’s (Class of ‘75) previous QB record of 839.
But Sullivan didn’t just stop after the fall season.
He went on to average 4.4 points per game as a starter for the basketball team and was a standout defensively, and this spring he was a steady doubles player for the tennis team with his basketball teammate, James Scali, as his partner. and speaking to the type of person he is, he was named a captain in all three sports.
Although Sullivan’s high school career is over, he is not done when it comes to athletics. He will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Curry College in Milton, where he will join the football team this coming fall.
“With this opportunity at the Agganis game, it allowed me to meet some of my teammates going into next year,” said Sullivan, who will be moving in August 12th. “The recruitment process was cool, a couple of coaches would come down to the school or reach out to my coach, and talking to a bunch of schools was really interesting. I thought Curry would be a good fit for me.”
