The first Cape Ann League Indoor Track meet of the winter season took place at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston Wednesday evening.
The following is a brief refresher on the scoring system:
Each school participates in each event simultaneously. However, each program alternates opponents from meet to meet.
So for example, on Wednesday the Newburyport girls had the top four finishers in the 600 with Blake Parker (1:46.65), Annabel Murray (1:46.73), Elizabeth Downs (1:52.26) and Sophia Franco (1:53.56). Those were the fastest four times out of everyone across the CAL that competed in that event, and helped Newburyport earn meet wins over Triton and Lynnfield. Thanks to their efforts, the Clippers have started out the year 2-0.
Elsewhere across the meet, Pentucket's Emily Rubio jumped a personal-best 5-5 in the high jump. The Green and White fell to North Reading, 55-45, but the reigning Daily News MVP got off to a hot start while also winning the 300 (44.80) and the 4x200 relay with teammates Sydney Trout, Reese Gallant and Sage Smith.
Here are the complete meet results.
Boys Indoor Track
North Reading 51, Pentucket 49
Pentucket placers:
55 meter dash: 2. Yanni Kakouris 6.91, 3. Brandon Lee 7.18; 300: 1. Will Roberts 38.86; 600: 2. Stratton Seymour 1:33.03, 3. Oliver Schutz 1:37.03; 1,000: 2. Isaac Rigoli 3:02.84; Mile: 2. Jackson Beauparlant 5:03.44; 2-Mile: 2. Thomas Sunkenberg 11:58.74; 55 hurdles: 1. Alex Bishop 8.48; 4x200: 1. Wood, Beaulieu, Lee, Kakouris (1:40.67); 4x400: 1. Sutton, Roberts, Seymour, Bishop (3:43.34); HJ: 1. Bishop 6-0, 3. Schutz 5-8; LJ: 1. Lee 19-2, 2. Kakouris 18-7;
Records: North Reading 1-0, Pentucket 0-1
Amesbury sweeps
Meet Scores: Amesbury 77, Hamilton-Wenham 21; Amesbury 67, Manchester-Essex 32
Amesbury placers:
300: 6. Michael Sanchez 39.46; 600: 5. Zach Rome 1:35.59; 1,000: 10. Joe Stanton 3:05.19; Mile: 7. Drew Sanford 5:13.20; 55 hurdles: 10. Max White 10.64; 4x200: 5. Amesbury (1:43.29); 4x400: 7. Amesbury (4:06.12); SP: 1. Jadriel Laracuente 43-9.0, 3. Aiden Donovan 39-1.5
Records: Amesbury 2-0
Newburyport sweeps
Meet Results: Newburyport 76, Triton 19; Triton 54, Lynnfield 45; Newburyport 81, Lynnfield 19
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 3. Josh Monroe (T) 7.07, 7. Ryan Miles (N) 7.21; 300: 1. Will Acquaviva (N) 37.70, 3. James Forrest-Hay (N) 38.99, 7. Parker Burns (T) 40.13; 600: 1. Ethan Downs (N) 1:30.09, 6. Bryce Martis (T) 1:35.60; 1,000: 1. TJ Carleo (N) 2:45.18, 2. Aimon Fadil (N) 2:55.92, 3. Owen Roberts (N) 2:56.72, 6. John Sayles (T) 2:57.99; Mile: 1. Nathan Barry (N) 4:48.48, 2. Sam Walker (N) 4:50.01, 4. Griffin White (T) 4:51.14;
2-Mile: 2. Bradford Duchesne (N) 10:36.98, 3. Matt Murray (N) 10:51.58, 4. Cole Jacobsen (T) 10:54.38, 5. Andrew Lasson (N) 11:01.98; 55 hurdles: 3. Evan Armano (N) 8.69, 4. Wyatt Hastings (N) 8.85; 4x200: 1. Newburyport (1:40.06, 3. Triton 1:40.66; 4x400: 4. Newburyport (3:50.49), 5. Triton (3:53.65); HJ: 4. Grayson Fowler (N) 5-8; LJ: 4. Acquaviva (N) 18-6.50, 5. Burns (T) 18-5.25; SP: 2. Eamonn Sullivan (N) 40-1.50
Records: Triton 1-1, Newburyport 2-0
Girls Indoor Track
North Reading 55, Pentucket 45
Pentucket placers:
55 meter dash: 1. Reese Gallant 7.69, 2. Sage Smith 7.76; 300: 1. Emily Rubio 44.80, 3. Sydney Trout 48.31; 600: 3. Lia Alsup 1:59.34; 1,000: 1. Phoebe Rubio 3:18.27; Mile: 1. Libby Murphy 6:02.95; 2-Mile: 2. Ella Edic 13:06.53, 3. Lily McIntyre 15:04.52; 55 hurdles: 3. Wynter Smith 10.35; 4x200: 1. Trout, Gallant, Smith, E. Rubio (1:51.9); HJ: 1. E. Rubio 5-5, 3. Gallant 4-10; LJ: 2. Smith 15-1; SP: 3. Riley Bucco 25-6.25
Records: North Reading 1-0, Pentucket 0-1
Indians go 2-0
Meet result: Amesbury 54, Manchester-Essex 42; Amesbury 55, Hamilton-Wenham 35
Amesbury placers:
300: 3. Nixie Raymond 45.06; Mile: 8. Jane McCue 6:27.92; 55 hurdles: 7. Meagan McAndrews 10.31; 4x200: 5. Amesbury 1:59.93; HJ: 5. Raymond 4-10; LJ: 4. Bayleigh Shanahan 14-7.25; SP: 4. McAndrews 26-4.0
Records: Amesbury 2-0
Newburyport sweeps, Triton splits
Meet Scores: Newburyport 62, Lynnfield 38; Newburyport 76, Triton 24; Lynnfield 55, Triton 43
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 3. Trinity Cole (T) 7.82, 4. Nieve Morrissey (N) 7.86; 300: 1. Devin Stroope (N) 44.79; 600: 1. Blake Parker (N) 1:46.65, 2. Annabel Murray (N) 1:46.73, 3. Elizabeth Downs (N) 1:52.26, 4. Sophia Franco (N) 1:53.56; 1,000: 6. Violet Moore (N) 3:37.28; Mile: 1. Hailey LaRosa (N) 5:39.40, 3. Bristol Banovic (N) 5:54.38; 2-Mile: 1. Abby Kelly (N) 12:34.20, 3. Olivia D'Ambrosio (N) 13:04.99, 5. Ava Burl (T) 13:14.52; 55 hurdles: 5. Julia Beauvais (T) 9.89; 4x200: 3. Triton (1:55.96), 4. Newburyport (1:57.71); 4x400: 1. Newburyport (4:19.25), 6. Triton (4:47.32); HJ: 3. Julia Schena (N) 4-10; LJ: 6. Lilly Pons (N) 13-11.50;
Records: Triton 0-2, Newburyport 2-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.