BYFIELD -- The Newburyport softball team came into Triton's ever-improving stadium on Monday, and they were loud the moment they got off the bus.
Every pitch, every swing, the Clippers were engaged.
They desperately wanted a win.
You have to understand though, it's been a couple of years since Newburyport was able to beat one of its rivals, and the Clippers were looking to add that signature win ahead of the Division 3 state playoffs starting next week. So when Emily Meleedy got a flyout to Keira Dowell in left field, sealing Newburyport's hard-fought 10-8 victory over Triton Monday afternoon, the celebration was on in the pitcher's circle.
"They were up for this one, it's a rivalry," said Newburyport coach Bob Gillespie. "We've been playing better the past couple of weeks, you know we've made some defensive changes that have worked really well for us. Our hitting has always been good, and Emily is getting stronger pitching as the season has gone on. So it's really a big win."
With it, Newburyport (12-6) moved up to No. 10 in the latest MIAA rankings that came out on Tuesday.
Triton (16-2, 12-2 CAL) is still comfortably at No. 2 in Division 3, but will now need some help if it wants to earn a share of its second straight CAL Kinney title. The Vikings -- who had won 11 games in a row -- have no league tilts remaining, and need to see North Reading (13-4, 11-1 CAL) lose to either Amesbury or Lynnfield to earn a share of the league crown.
"Hopefully we hold on at No. 2," said Triton coach Alan Noyes. "We dropped down from No. 1 to 2 without losing, and now that we lost to (Newburyport) those mathmatics hurt a little bit. But if we stay at No. 2 there's not much difference beween that and No. 1, the final game will be at a neutral site anyway. So we're still in good shape as long as we continue to win and get home games, because we're a pretty good team here."
With both teams currently inside the top-10 in Division 3, and this being the final week of the regular season, a potential third meeting between the two CAL foes could come into the equation deep in the playoffs.
But that's a potential great story for down the road.
As far as Monday was concerned, Newburyport rose to the occassion at every turn.
Triton struck first in the bottom of the second when freshman Ava Johnson singled home Emma Penniman, but the Clippers wasted no time responding with two in the top of the third. It was first and second, two outs after Cassidy Bolcome drew a walk and Meleedy (4-for-4, 2 RBI) singled, and Emma Keefe came up and ripped a liner that was misjudged by the outfielder and fell for a two-run triple.
The Clippers then opened up a 7-1 lead with a big top of the fifth inning. Meleedy scored on an error, Grace Habib and Sophie LaValee each had RBI-hits, and Nieve Morrissey punctuated the frame with a two-run single to center.
But you just knew that Triton wasn't going to go quietly.
An Emma Penniman RBI-single followed by an error scored two in the bottom of the fifth and made it 7-3, and the Vikings cut it to 7-5 after the sixth on an Izzy Oldoni RBI-single and Kyla Story RBI-groundout. Massive credit needs to go to the Clippers, though, who took that punch and responded with a towering LaVallee home run over the fence in center to lead off the seventh, followed by a Meleedy two-run single to push the lead back up to 10-5.
"Triton is a good team, great team," said Gillespie. "and I thought Emily did a really great job changing it up and keeping them off balance."
Even down five, the Vikings made things interesting in their final at-bats. An error to start off the inning helped, followed by a walk, flyout, single and an RBI-groundout from Johnson to make it 10-6. Leadoff hitter Grace Romine then stepped up and roped a two-run single, making it 10-8 and bringing the tying run to the plate.
But Meleedy took a breath, bore down, and got a flyout to cap her Clippers' signature victory.
Newburyport 10, Triton 8
Newburyport (10): Nieve Morrissey cf 5-0-1, Cassidy Bolcome rf 3-1-0, Emily Meleedy p 4-2-4, Emma Keefe ss 5-1-2, Grace Habib c 4-0-1, Isla DeVivo cr 0-1-0, Sophie LaVallee 2b 4-2-3, Keira Dowell lf 3-2-1, Maddie McLeod 3b 4-0-1, Ella Puleo 1b 4-1-3. Totals 36-10-16
Triton (8): Grace Romine 3b 5-0-1, Izzy Oldoni cf 4-1-2, Kyla Story ss 3-1-0, Skylar Colburn c 3-0-0, Andrea Boyle cr 0-0-0, Haleigh Harris 1b 4-0-0, Alex McManus cr 0-1-0, Emma Penniman p 2-2-1, Mallory Johnson rf 3-0-0, Reghan Haley lf 3-2-2, Ava Johnson 2b 3-1-1. Totals 30-8-7
RBI: N — Morrissey 2, Meleedy 2, Keefe 2, LaVallee 2, Habib; T — Romine 2, A. Johnson 2, Penniman 2, Oldoni, Story
HR: N — LaVallee
WP: Meleedy; LP: Penniman
Newburyport (12-6): 0 0 2 0 5 0 3 — 10
Triton (16-2): 0 1 0 0 2 2 3 — 8
