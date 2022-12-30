NORTH ANDOVER -- It wasn't your typical last-place game that took place Friday afternoon at the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
On one sideline you had Newburyport. On the other, St. John's Prep.
But while both teams were primarily fighting for pride, and the momentum to end their winter breaks on a positive note, for the Clippers it was the chance to compete against an old friend. Of course, first-year Eagles coach Dave Clay is a Newburyport alum himself, and just spent the past five years as the head coach for the Clippers. He led a vastly successful run over his tenure, one that saw the program win over 70 games and collect four straight CAL Kinney titles.
So the chance to play against a man they once called "Coach" -- and still do -- was something the Clippers were more than excited to take advantage of.
"It was great to see him again," said Newburyport senior Adam Bovee. "We're good buddies, so yeah this game was a lot of fun."
And the Clippers showed their former coach that they can still play.
Trailing by nine at halftime, Newburyport outscored St. John's Prep 36-21 in the second half to earn a 61-55 victory and claim 7th place. Sophomore Carson Gretz scored 12 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, and swished the dagger 3 with 63 seconds left to put the Clippers up by five.
"We just battled a little bit more and played a little more physical," said Newburyport coach Mark Elmendorf. "I thought Carson was just huge in the post and hit the big 3 which was an enormous shot. Obviously, it was not a normal consolation game with Dave being on the other sideline, but it was just really fun. I was just really, really proud of them. Adam Bovee played his heart out, and we got good contributions from the limited guys that came off the bench."
And, as you could imagine, the motivation and effort was there from the tip.
"We all love Dave. He was fabulous to work with," said Elmendorf. "But, the timing of it, we didn't expect this to happen. And then when we knew it was going to happen, they were motivated. They wanted to win, but they want to win every game."
For Newburyport, it was a stark turnaround after a first half that was mostly controlled by St. John's Prep. Gretz, Peter Osazuwa and Henry Acton tried their best to front the trees down low, but 6-foot-8 Mike O'Brien (16 points) and 6-foot-9 Greg Keane (14 points) controlled the glass and helped the Eagles build a 34-25 lead at halftime.
Coming out of the break, however, the Clippers were a new team.
Acton set the tone with an early steal and layup, Bovee connected on a jumper and a 3 from Connor Spinney quickly made it a 38-36 game. Gretz then came away with a steal and layup to tie things up, but O'Brien immediately responded with a bucket. Still, thanks to a floater from Sam Craig, the Clippers were able to head into the final quarter with a 44-42 lead.
"We reevaluated in the locker room and picked up the energy," said Bovee, who finished with 11 points. "We sort of took off from there, played good defense and forced a lot of turnovers. This was a big one for us. Hopefully this will move us forward the rest of the season."
The final eight minutes basically saw both teams trading baskets.
Trailing by two, Keane reached up for a putback layup to tie things up at 53-53 with just over two minutes left. But Gretz responded with a tough layup through traffic, and after a stop on defense it was Spinney who feed it to Gretz for the massive 3 to make it 58-53. O'Brien got it to a one-score game off a bucket, but the Clippers hit 3-of-4 free throws and got a rebound off a missed 3 to ice it.
"This was great for us this tournament," said Elmendorf. "Moving forward, these games that we played here can only help us. I mean, Beverly is in the finals tonight and we were beating them in the fourth quarter. We have a real young team, so this will definitely help us in the long run."
Newburyport 61, St. John's Prep 55
Commonwealth Motors Classic 7th place
Newburyport (61): Craig 1 0-0 2, Bovee 3 4-6 11, Acton 2 3-5 7, Osazuwa 1 3-4 5, Spinney 4 2-2 12, Gretz 9 5-9 24. Totals 19 17-26 61
St. John's Prep (55): Polanco 0 1-2 1, Buys 0 1-2 1, Hayes 0 1-2 1, Greaves 2 0-0 4, Vella 1 0-0 2, Angelopolus 3 3-4 9, Muchnik 1 0-0 3, Trainor 1 2-2 4, O'Brien 7 2-2 16, Keane 6 2-5 14. Totals 21 12-19 55
3-pointers: Newburyport — Spinney, Bovee, Gretz; SJP — Muchnik
Newburyport (2-3): 14 11 19 17 — 61
St. John's Prep: 18 16 8 13 — 55
