About a year ago, Newburyport track stars Hailey LaRosa and Matt Murray organized a neighborhood kids Fun Run when they had some downtime between competition at the Division 2 North Sectionals. It was a way to try and get the next generation of kids interested in running, as well as to raise some funds for the Friends of Newburyport Track.
And it turned out to be a big hit. With close to 40 runners in attendance, the duo was able to raise $440 for the Friends of Newburyport Track as well as more than 200 food items for the Pettengill House.
A year later, the team was back it.
Friday night, LaRosa and Murray — who have already been named captain-elects for next year’s teams — held their second annual Squires Glen CAN Run.
The neighborhood kids Fun Run again drew participants from ages 3-12, and this year raised $460 for the Friends of Newburyport Track. The event also collected 200 canned/dry goods items which have been donated to Our Neighbors Table.
The top finisher in the 1-kilometer race was 9-year-old Thomas Murray in 3:57:05, followed closely by 11-year-old Eva Moyles in 3:57:58.
The winner of the 3-year old division was Caiden Dower in a time of 6:52, who got to run the course with his Clipper track team buddy Aiden Hoidal Bui. All participants were given the option of running with a track team buddy.
