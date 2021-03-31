The Newburyport girls volleyball team has been working its way towards contention since the program was founded in 2017, and on Wednesday the Clippers enjoyed a historic breakthrough against the dominant power in the Cape Ann League.
Newburyport swept Lynnfield 3-0 in Wednesday's road match, earning the program's first-ever victory against the perennial CAL champions and by far the biggest win in the four-year-old program's history. The win snapped Lynnfield's 33-match winning streak against CAL opponents (31 league games plus two tournament games), and it also marked the first time Lynnfield has lost a match 3-0 since at least 2012.
The Clippers won the sets 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23, keeping Lynnfield at bay while making sure to avoid the kind of unforced errors that doomed the Clippers in their prior matchup on opening day.
"We just played very scrappy, our passing was huge," said Newburyport coach Lori Solazzo. "Last time we played Lynnfield they had 27 aces against us, so we gave them an entire set just from receive errors. To be able to turn it around, we've been working really hard on serve receive and they were very composed and aggressive, honestly it was just such a great team effort."
Sydney Yim led a balanced team effort with 19 assists and seven kills, and Ava Hartley enjoyed one of her best matches of the season with nine kills. Abigail Gillingham had a monster day at the net with five blocks, and she and Viive Godtfredsen had three aces each. Kate Sarra added a team-best five digs and Solazzo said she was "an absolute force" in the back row passing the ball.
Newburyport (6-2) has now won five straight and has two matches remaining against North Reading on Monday and Triton next Wednesday. Lynnfield remains first in the CAL standings at 7-1 and wraps up its regular season with matches against Triton on Monday and North Reading on Wednesday.
***
Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 0
Kills: Ava Hartley 9, Sydney Yim 7
Blocks: Abigail Gillingham 5
Assists: Sydney Yim 19
Aces: Gillingham 3, Viive Godtfredsen 3
Digs: Kate Sarra 5
Newburyport (6-2): 25 25 25 – 3
Lynnfield (7-1): 20 19 23 – 0
