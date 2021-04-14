NEWBURYPORT — When the Newburyport girls volleyball team came to school on Wednesday, the Clippers fully expected to suit up against North Reading for the biggest match in program history.
But minutes before Wednesday's CAL Tournament semifinal was set to begin, the team's worst nightmare became a reality. Someone in the program had tested positive for COVID-19, and just like that the team's historic season was over.
Newburyport volleyball's season came to an abrupt and unsatisfying end on Wednesday after the school's weekly pool testing revealed a COVID issue within the program. Newburyport athletic director Kyle Hodsdon confirmed the news and added that the CAL Tournament semifinal game will not be rescheduled.
As a result, No. 6 seeded North Reading will advance to Friday's CAL Tournament championship game.
The volleyball team becomes the second Newburyport High team to go on a COVID pause this week, with news breaking on Tuesday that the Newburyport football team would have to shut down and that Friday's home game against North Reading would be cancelled.
Hodsdon said that no issues were found within the boys and girls track programs, and those teams are clear to finish their seasons on Thursday when they face Lynnfield in their final Fall 2 meets.
As of now the football team's season finale against Amesbury on Friday, April 23, is still on as scheduled. Hodsdon reiterated that his hope is that the team can resume practice this weekend, but everything will remain up in the air until more results come in.
"We don't have a return to play date set, we're hopeful that at the beginning of next week it can be a normal prep week, but we'll know more in the next couple of days as more results come back," Hodsdon said. "Things tend to happen in stages when people become exposed, so we don't really know at this point."
Despite the disappointing finish, this season will go down as the best in the four-year history of the Newburyport girls volleyball program. The Clippers went 9-2 and finished the season riding an eight-match winning streak, and Newburyport also earned a historic 3-0 win over perennial CAL powerhouse Lynnfield.
Following the regular season, senior Sydney Yim was honored as CAL Player of the Year and head coach Lori Solazzo was named CAL Coach of the Year, and on Monday the team earned its first postseason win by beating Pentucket 3-0 in the CAL Tournament quarterfinals.
