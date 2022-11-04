NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Wall of Fame, home of the greatest local athletes and sports figures in Newburyport history, is now seven members larger.
After a couple of years away due to the pandemic, the Wall of Fame was back in person at the Newburyport Elks on Thursday night to enshrine a whole new cast of legendary local athletes to its halls. The 2022 inductees were: Rachael Wile Dobbs (NHS '01), Nicole” Nikki” Mercer (NHS '01), Sean Sullivan (NHS '01), Ray “Moose” Hartnett (NHS '66), Chris Sheehan (NHS '00), Timothy Francis Foley (NHS '68) and Molly Landreth Evak (NHS '01).
"It was amazing to get the call," said Sullivan. "I've just always had great support throughout the years, and I had great teammates who helped me along the way. This honor is as much about the great teammates I had as it is about anything else."
The quarterback of the 10-0, Super Bowl-winning Newburyport football team in 1998, Sullivan graduated fifth all-time in points scored before moving on to play at Dartmouth in the Ivy League. He was a three-year starter in football, basketball and baseball, and was named the Daily News All-Around Athlete of the Year in 2001.
But Sullivan wasn't the only member of that legendary 2001 graduating class to be enshrined Thursday night.
Evak -- known as Molly Landreth at the time -- is one of the greatest distance runners in Newburyport history. She was the Division 2 Individual State champion in cross country in 2000, and she was also a three-time Eastern Mass. Division 4 champion. She was a 10-time CAL champion between cross country and track, and held the school record in cross country, indoor and outdoor 2-mile and with her 4x1600 and distance medley relay teams.
"When I got the call it was a mixture of a whole bunch of emotions," said Evak. "I kind of went through this process of shock and disbelief, and then going through thinking about it and accepting it, and then moving on to this awesome realization phase of what it means. It's just an incredible honor."
Next there was Dobbs -- known as Rachael Wile -- and Mercer, who were the dynamic 1-2 punch that led the girls basketball team to a mountain of success. Over her four years at Newburyport High, Dobbs compiled a school-record 1,300 points, was a four-time All-CAL selection and was named League MVP in 2000. She also was an All-CAL field hockey player, but earned a basketball scholarship to Stonehill College where she was a four-year player.
"It's incredible," said Dobbs. "When (Wall of Fame Director) Paula Souliotis texted me to tell me the news and go over the cast of people getting inducted, I was just blown away. And what a perfect opportunity for myself and Nikki. We've been playing basketball together since we were in the sixth grade, so to kind of go out together, officially, is special. I don't have a basketball memory without her in it."
The feeling was mutual for Mercer.
"I can't think of a game or a practice or anything where she wasn't there," she said. "We had quite a team, all of us had a forged bond together and a friendship, and yeah we were sort of like the 1-2 punch. The point guard and the center. So it was a lot of fun"
The CAL Player of the Year in 2001, Mercer scored 1,080 points at Newburyport High before earning a scholorship to play at Central Connecticut State. She was also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year on the court, and was a four-year starter in soccer for the Clippers as well.
"This is super exciting," said Mercer. "It's crazy when you look back and it's 20 years already. I was kind of shocked, but definitely appreciative that this honor was given to me and the other people here. These inductees are just phenomenal athletes and phenomenal people."
Sheehan is a year older than the "Golden 2001 Class," but still piled up a list of accomplishments.
He credits baseball as his best sport, which makes sense as he was named a three-year captain and was CAL Player of the Year in 2000. But he was also a captain of the 2000 Division 3 State Championship basketball team, as well as a two-time All-CAL selection in football who was on the 1998 undefeated Super Bowl team.
"It's such an honor," said Sheehan. "I love living in Newburyport, I love Newburyport athletics, so it was such an honor to be included in this great class of athletes."
Rounding out the football-playing members of the 2022 Wall of Fame class is Hartnett.
As a two-year starting offensive linemen, Hartnett helped Newburyport win the school's first ever Northeastern Conference Championship in 1965. He was the recipient of the 1965 Palumbo Award given to the most outstanding linemen, and he went on to play a year at Bridgton Academy where he's already been inducted into its Hall of Fame for being the starting left tackle on the school's first unbeaten team.
But Hartnett is also well-known for his time as Sports Editor of the Newburyport Daily News (1969-78). During his time in the role, he helped expand the local sports coverage to the surrounding communities, as well as increased the coverage of women's and girl's sports.
"It's a great honor," said Hartnett. "It made me go through the list of people who were already on the wall, including the people who were picked this year, and seeing all those great names I became very humbled. It meant a lot to me, and as I told my wife, 'Unless I'm dead, I'm going up there to let them know how much it meant to me to play for Newburyport High.'"
However, perhaps nobody bleeds Newburyport as much as Foley.
A fine athlete himself during his time, Foley completed the trifecta of Newburyport player, teacher and coach. He was the Newburyport track coach from 1981-2017 (taking over head coaching duties in 1985), and during that time was named CAL Coach of the Year an incredible 16 times as well as MSTCA Coach of the Year in 2011.
Foley created the Newburyport indoor track program in 1995, and guided the program to six State Divisional Championships (2011-16) and five CAL Championships (2011, 12, 13, 14, 17) while earning a record 43-straight wins with the boys team. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Track & Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
"It's a culmination of my life," said Foley. "I was a Newburyport student, teacher and coach. So it's a honor to be honored, that's my line today."
