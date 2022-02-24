The Newburyport girls basketball team has faced a handful of challenges during it’s Cape Ann League schedule this year. Some, it has passed with flying colors. Others, not so much.
But Wednesday night, the Clippers rose to the occasion.
Facing a strong Merrimack Valley team in North Andover in the finals of the sixth annual Ed Gieras Games, Newburyport saw four of its five starters score in double figures on its way to a 68-48 win. Coupled with a win over host Danvers the day prior, the Clippers (18-2) head into next week’s state tournamet with a lot of positive momentum at their backs.
“It was good to beat North Andover because I feel like they were a pretty good team,” said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. “I felt like this was the first time we rose to the occassion of a challenge. North Andover has three tall girls who can really score and a really good guard. So, I was really proud of them for rising to the challenge of that.”
This was Newburyport’s third time playing in the Gieras Games and first time winning it.
Emma Foley led the Clippers with 21 points, and fellow starters Makenna Ward (17), Olivia McDonald (14) and Deirdre McElhinney (12) all scored in double figures. and senior captain Sydney Turner, like she most always does, drew the task of guarding the opposing team’s top scoring threat — which in this case was talented point guard Hannah Martin.
Besides her 14 points, McDonald, a sophomore, also hit a pair of clutch 3s.
“If (McDonald) can play like that, it relieves pressure from Deidre and Emma and Makenna,” said Grutchfield. “It just gives us another layer of scoring. and Sydney just does a lot for us that won’t necessarily appear on the stat sheet, but if you know basketball then you know how crucial she it. She’s always getting loose balls and getting critical rebounds and guarding the other team’s top player. She’s been invaluable for us.”
Only leading 24-23 at the half, Newburyport broke it open in the third.
The Clippers outscored the Knights (10-9) by 14 over the course of the third quarter, as Foley, who was held in check in the first half, started to hit shots in the paint. Ward was also affective driving to the basket and starting fast breaks with rebounds, as the Clippers were able to comfortably close out their tournament title in the fourth.
After the game, Foley was named the tournament’s MVP, while Ward also made the All-Tournament team.
“I think we just missed way too many shots in the first half,” said Grutchfield. “You can’t miss easy shots against good teams. Then in the second half it was a different group, we made all of our shots. Emma missed some shots in the first half, but she came out strong in the second. They just played tougher. I feel like if we’re going to make a good run in the tournament, they’re going to have to be tough. So this was a good springboard for us.”
Newburyport was ranked No. 15 in the latest MIAA Division 2 power rankings.
Newburyport 68, North Andover 48
Gieras Tournament Finals
North Andover (48): Martin 14, Papell 3, J. Rogers 13, Robie 12, S. Rogers 6, Gaffny 0
Newburyport (68): Turner 2-0-4, McElhinney 5-1-12, McDonald 5-2-14, Ward 7-2-17, Metzker 0-0-0, Pavao 0-0-0, E. Foley 10-1-21, Papatola 0-0-0. Totals 29-6-68
3-pointers: N — McDonald 2, McElhinney, Ward; NA — J. Rogers 2, Robie 4, S. Rogers 2, Papell
North Andover (10-9): 10 13 7 18 — 48
Newburyport (18-2): 9 15 21 23 — 68
