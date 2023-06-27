The following is a press release sent out by Newburyport High regarding the school winning the CAL Hyland All-Sports Award for its excellence across all sports, as well as Athletic Director Kyle Hodsdon being named the CAL AD of the Year.
The Cape Ann League has named Newburyport High School’s Kyle Hodsdon, CAA as its 2022-23 Athletic Director of the Year for having “excelled in his profession and making significant contributions within the field of athletic administration at the local and state levels.”
Hodsdon has been the Athletic Director at Newburyport since 2015.
“We can think of no more deserving recipient of this award than Kyle,” noted Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School Athletic Director, Craig Genualdo. “He is a leader in our meetings, always at the forefront of league-wide initiatives on equity, sportsmanship, and creating great environments for all of our athletes in competitions.”
Hodson has been instrumental in providing a great perspective on the significance and importance of educational athletics. This past school year, he spearheaded the creation of the Cape Ann League sportsmanship summit, which had over fifty student-athletes from all eleven Cape Ann League schools. The students worked together during the day and led discussions on creating positive fan behavior at league and non-league contests, and shared thoughts on what it means to create a positive setting for high school sports competition.
“Kyle has been a leader in our league since he became the Newburyport AD. The sportsmanship summit was a huge success and brought our ADs and student-athletes together for the purpose of improving sportsmanship throughout the league. On behalf of the Cape Ann League, it gives me a great deal of pleasure to congratulate Kyle as the CAL Athletic Director of the Year for 2022-23,” said Cape Ann League Commissioner, Les Murray.
Hodsdon’s Newburyport Clippers earned the Cape Ann League’s Kinney Division Hyland Award for the third straight year. This award is presented for overall excellence in an Athletic Department in areas of participation, community service, sportsmanship, academic success, and success against the other ten CAL schools.
Over seventy-five percent of Newburyport High School’s student population plays at least one sport, which is the best participation number in the entire league. Additionally, each of the 21 varsity teams hosted by Newburyport achieved the leagues’ scholar athlete distinction. This honor recognized that the Clippers were also outstanding in their academic pursuits. The Clippers also donated the most community service hours of any team in the CAL.
Most of all, Newburyport’s unprecedented athletic success over the last several years has separated them from their peers in the league. In addition to the recent string of Hyland Awards, the Clippers have also garnered multiple Division 3 Dalton Awards. The Dalton Award, which had never been presented to Newburyport prior to this recent period of success, is presented by the Boston Globe to the High School with the top winning percentage across all sports in the state.
On the strength of nine teams that have qualified for the MIAA Final Four and five State Champions, Newburyport is in line to win their third straight Dalton Award.
The Cape Ann League congratulates Kyle Hodsdon and the Newburyport Clippers on all the honors that have been bestowed on them, not only this year but in past years as well.
