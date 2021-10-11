It came down to a matter of a couple strokes, but the Newburyport golf team emerged victorious at Monday's popular River Rival tournament at Old Newbury Golf Course with 146 points.
Triton was right behind with 142, followed by Pentucket (101) in third and Amesbury (57) in fourth.
With the win, the Clippers took home the prestigious River Rat trophy for the sixth time since the tournament's conception in 1999. Charlie Forrest led the Clipper effort with 24 points.
"Head Rat" honors, however, went to Triton's Braeden McDonald, who came in with an event-high 27 quota points.
River Rival Tournament
Team Scores: 1. Newburyport 147; 2. Triton 142; 3. Pentucket 101; 4. Amesbury 57
Team leaders: Braeden McDonald (Trit) 27; Nick Kutcher (Pent) 25; Charlie Forrest (Newb) 24
