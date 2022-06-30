Editor’s note: The following excerpt from Thursday’s year-end review column on Newburyport athletics mistakenly did not make it in print. In it, we take one more look back at the spring season that was for Clipper athletics.
Spring: An unforgettable run to near history
During the last week of the regular season, the baseball team had three chances to clinch an outright CAL Kinney title. All it had to do was win one game.
It lost all three.
That meant the Clippers had to settle for a three-way share with Pentucket and Triton, but something bigger was now in question. Was the team going to be able to respond quickly enough for the playoffs?
The answer was a resounding yes.
Led by area hitting and pitching leader Jack Fehlner, as well as the strong arm of No. 2 starter Charlie Forrest, the Clippers just kept on winning all the way to the Division 3 state title game. That included a seventh-inning comeback win against No. 2 Medfield in the quarterfinals, and a shutout of Dighton-Rehoboth in the semis. In the finals though, the Clippers had to face top-seeded and undefeated Austin Prep — the only nationally-ranked team in the entire state. The magical run ended in a 2-1 loss, but it’s a season that won’t be forgotten for a long time.
However, Newburyport was still able to crown two spring state champions.
Despite some injuries to key pieces like Will Acquaviva, the boys track and field team found a way to rise to the top of Division 4. TJ Carleo was the state champion in the 800, and the 4x800 relay team also took home a gold medal.
And led by an undefeated season from No. 1 singles player Caroline Schulson, the girls tennis team was able to take down Austin Prep, 3-2, to win it all in Division 3. Kat O’Connor picked up a huge win at third singles, and the second doubles team of Carly McDermott and Harper Bradshaw won their match as well.
Elsewhere, both the boys and girls lacrosse teams won outright CAL Kinney titles. The girls will bring most of its roster back from a team that went undefeated in league play, while the boys had a young roster that came into its own as the season went along.
And lastly, watch out for the softball team in 2022-23. The Clippers will return their entire roster next year, of course led by star pitcher and hitter Emily Meleedy.
Key 2022-23 Returners
Baseball: Owen Tahnk, Sr.; Charlie Forrest, Sr.; Jack Sullivan, Sr.; Max Puleo, Jr.; Connor Stick, Jr.
Boys Lacrosse: Jack Hadden, Sr.; Will Gagnon, Sr.; Zach McHugh, Sr.; Ryan Philbin, Sr.; Owen Kreuz, Jr.
Girls Lacrosse: Anna Affolter, Sr.; Izzy Rosa, Sr.; Kate Keller, Jr.; Olivia McDonald, Jr.; Rita Cahalane, Jr.; Lilly Pons, Jr.; Reese Bromby, Soph.; Avery Tahnk, Soph.
Softball: Nieve Morrissey, Sr.; Maddie McLeod, Sr.; Keira Dowell, Jr.; Grace Habib, Jr.; Emma Keefe, Jr.; Emily Meleedy, Jr.; Sophie LaVallee, Soph.; Cassidy Bolcome, Frosh.
Boys Tennis: Austin Yim, Jr.
Girls Tennis: Caroline Schulson, Sr.; Ana Lynch, Jr.; Delaney Woekel, Jr.
Boys Track: Will Acquaviva, Sr.; Ean Hynes, Sr.; Bradford Duchesne, Sr.; Matt Murray, Sr.; Aimon Fadil, Jr.
Girls Track: Violet Moore, Sr.; Annabel Murray, Sr.; Annie Shay, Sr.; Hailey LaRosa, Sr.; Abby Kelly, Jr.; Devin Stroope, Soph.; Morgan Felts, Soph.
