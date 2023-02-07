pee wee hockey

The Newburyport Youth Hockey League (NYHL) Boys Squirt Team, made up of third and fourth graders, just took third place in the three-day Green Mountain Avalanche tournament series at Jay Peak, Vermont over the weekend. The team is coached by Mike Bavaro, Dave Marroncelli and Beth DeLisle. Members of the team are: Cian Barry, Cameron Bavaro, Tate Carpenter, Quinn LeGrow, Fitzy Mahoney, Austin Marroncelli, Quinn Smith, Ethan Thalmann, Cooper Tramontana and Teddy Wilcox.

 Courtesy Photo

Trending Video

Recommended for you