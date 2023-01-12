The Newburyport YWCA Breakers, a masters swim team, would like to invite area swimmers to experience the camaraderie and benefits of joining its fabulous group of fitness-minded adults.
Prospective swimmers are invited to try it out.
The Breakers have been swimming together for over ten years, having gone through the challenges of staying strong during the pandemic. Practices currently take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (moving to 6 to 7 p.m. the end of February), at YWCA facility, 13 Market St., Newburyport.
The team, which is coached by Ron Dienstmann — with forty years of coaching experience and who holds the highest level of certification by the U.S. Coaches Association — also participates in New England masters swim meets.
Tryouts require a Trial Membership of $20 for two weeks and $5 fee per practice.
YWCA membership is required to join the team afterwards.
For more information, call or email Diane Sagaser at: 978-465-9922 or dsagaser@ywcanewburyport.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.