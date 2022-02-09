NORTH ANDOVER — Newburyport’s Will Batchelder was all smiles after Governor’s Academy took down rival Brooks in overtime, and in hostile territory, 76-71, Wednesday afternoon.
And he and his teammates had every right to celebrate on center court like they did after the final buzzer.
This win, both for Batchelder and Governor’s as a whole, was a long time in the making.
“That’s school history right there,” said Batchelder, a 6-foot-1 guard committed to Division 1 Holy Cross. “
“They beat us in the first round of the playoffs two years ago, so this game was kind of payback for us. I don’t think we’ve ever beat Brooks for as long as we can remember. So as a program, this game has been a target on our schedule all season.”
A perennial power in the ISL, Brooks has long dominated the league. It won back-to-back Class B championships in 2017 and 2018, and in 2020 — there were no winter sports in the ISL in 2021 due to the pandemic — it made it to yet another title game.
But Wednesday afternoon, Batchelder and his band of brothers were just a bit better.
“It’s such a huge, huge opportunity for our program,” said Governor’s coach Michael Shelton. “I can’t tell you the last time Govs has beat Brooks in basketball. John (McVeigh) does such a fantastic job with his team. I mean, they’re the class of the ISL. So this was a great win for the kids.”
And Batchelder was terrific in the victory.
He finished with a team-high 26 points, and was dominant all game from the midrange. With Governor’s (9-6) trailing by two with just over a minute left in regulation, the senior captain drove into the lane, stopped on a dime and popped for a pretty jumper over two defenders that softly hit off the front iron and fell in.
Brooks (12-3), who was led by a game-high 34 points on six 3s from Colgate-commit Brady Cummins, got two free throws from North Andover native Darrel Yepdo with 7 seconds left to tie the game at 66-66. Yepdo then stole Governor’s inbounds pass, but a 3 at the buzzer from Cummins didn’t fall, and the game went into overtime.
And once there, the two teams traded baskets until Batchelder took over.
With Governor’s up 72-71 after two free throws from Will Wertz, Batchelder got a steal on the other end and calmly brought the ball into the frontcourt with the clock ticking under 45 seconds. After taking some time, the righty drove off a screen, and, with two defenders hedging out to him preparing for another midrage J, Batchelder instead fired a pretty pass to Holden Symonds under the basket. The 6-foot-6 junior forward was fouled, and hit both free throws to put Governor’s up 74-71.
Then after a missed 3 on the other end, Wertz hit two more free throws with four seconds left to ice it.
“Oh my gosh, listen, Will is a special talent as everybody knows,” said Shelton. “He’s blessed me, confiding in me and trusting in me to transfer over from St. John’s Prep as a sophomore repeat, and I’ve loved the ride every single second. He’s a class act, his family is a class act and with him, we go. He’s a big engine, as everybody knows, and he takes so much pressure off us coaches because he’s such a talented player.”
While there’s still plenty of season left to be played, Wednesday’s win will certainly be a highlight in Batchelder’s storied high school career.
And, another milestone is quickly on the way.
Wednesday’s 26-point effort puts him around 20 points away from hitting 1,500 for his entire career. The hope is that he will do it on Saturday, when Governor’s host St. Mark’s School for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff.
“(Hitting 1,500 points) was definitely always a goal,” said Batchelder. “But the main thing when I started at the Prep was just be the best you can be, get better every day and just have fun with it and see where it takes you. That’s kind of been my mentality to just get better every year.”
Governor’s Academy 76, Brooks 71
Governors (76): Hunter Fleming 4-0-8, Will Batchelder 12-1-26, Mason Zernich 3-0-6, Holden Symonds 6-4-18, Ian Murray 0-0-0, Ryan Rudnick 4-3-14, Will Wertz 0-4-4. Totals 29-12-76
Brooks (71): Darrel Yepdo 4-3-13, Brady Cummins 10-8-34, Marcos Montiel 2-0-5, Aidan McHugh 0-0-0, Nomar Tejada 3-8-15, Shane Burns 2-0-4, Saul Iwowo 0-0-0. Totals 21-19-71
3-pointers: G — Rudnick 3, Symonds 2, Batchelder; B — Cummins 6, Yepdo 2, Montiel, Tejada
Governor’s Academy (9-6): 34 32 0 0 10 — 76
Brooks (11-3): 35 31 0 0 5 — 71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.