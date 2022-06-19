CAMBRIDGE — Newburyport High tennis coach Jana Schulson said Kat O’Connor, her third best player, was built for this moment better than anyone on the Newburyport team.
For all the marbles. For history. For, well, a state championship.
And mind you, Coach Schulson’s daughter, Caroline Schulson was not only her No. 1 player and undefeated this year at 24-0, but she didn’t lose last year either.
With the other four matches completed and the match tied – Newburyport 2, Austin Prep 2 – about 200 people surrounded the court to watch O’Connor’s match.
“When Kat got on the bus (Saturday) morning she said, ‘We’re winning. We are winning!’” said Coach Schulson. “That’s Kat. She’s got so much energy and passion. It was funny how all of the matches were done and we were tied, and it came down to her match. If there is only one player to handle that position, it is Kat.”
O’Connor says she has literally tried every sport imaginable beginning in elementary school. But as her high school career waned, tennis was her chosen sport.
She was on second doubles as a freshman and missed her sophomore season due to COVID-19. She returned as a junior at No. 3 singles and repeated at that spot in this her senior season.
While she was at the same spot this spring, it was different, beyond the fact that Newburyport moved from Div. 2 to Div. 3.
“We were all motivated to do something special this year,” said Kat, referring to four consecutive north sectional final appearances, all losses to powerhouse Winchester. “The whole dynamic of the team changed with a new coach. We were young, overall, but we wanted to something special.”
Newburyport breezed through the Cape Ann League and was ranked No. 1 heading into the Div. 3 state tourney, despite the fact that Austin Prep was undefeated.
O’Connor’s match was closest of all the matches between Newburyport and Austin Prep.
She won the first set 6-4 and led the second set 4-1, before it got close, and the fans started circling their court.
“I’ve never been in a match like that in my entire life, with that many people watching,” said O’Connor, one of only two seniors on the Clippers team.
“I was so nervous about choking,” said O’Connor. “At one point I realized I had to put it all together and tune everyone out. I just focused on my game, not over-hitting the ball. It worked.”
The Newburyport girls flooded the court, surrounding O’Connor.
It was one of the best athletic experiences of her life.
O’Connor expects to continue her tennis career at San Diego State University, hopefully playing on the school’s club team.
“I’ve always wanted to be in California,” said O’Connor. “I can’t wait.”
