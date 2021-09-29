Following an intensive recruitment process, Newburyport’s Dante Chabot was selected as one of 30 New England kids between the ages of 12-15 to be part of the Laver Cup 2021 Boston Ballkid Squad.
Chabot participated in a training session at Longfellow Tennis Club in Natick, going through a series of training exercises focusing on agility, endurance, coordination, ball skills, balance, speed and teamwork.
Being a ball kid is an an incredible honor. Being directly on the court with the best players on planet was inspiring.
Chabot is an eighth grader at the Nock Molin school who loves baseball, mountain biking and, yes, tennis. He is a nationally-ranked USTA junior tennis player, and you will often see him hitting at Cashman park with his dad.
Chabot also trains weekly at The MAC Tennis Academy in Manchester MA.
Being on National TV, hearing the roar of the TD garden and meeting Rodger Federer and John McEnroe were just a few highlights from this extraordinary experience.
The fourth edition of The Laver Cup, featuring the best tennis players from Europe against their counterparts from the rest of the world, took place at TD Garden from September 24 to 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.