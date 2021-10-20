On a beautiful, sunny fall day last Saturday, Newburyport’s Immaculate Conception School — which houses grades K-8 — had a great showing at the Catholic Schools Cross Country League Regional Meet.
The girls team placed first out of 10 teams, while the boys came in third out of 11 teams.
The top 15 finishers in each race were awarded medals, and Immaculate Conception certainly took home its fair share of hardware.
Pacing the winning girls team was quad-captain Emma Finch in second place out of 63 runners, as she completed the 1.4-mile course in 8:58. Right behind her was fellow captain Julia Davis (9:20) in third, and Amelie Arteaga (5th), Maeve McCarty (7th) and Kit Wichrowski (11th) all earned medals as well.
For the third-place boys, captain Thomas Thoreson took first overall out of 67 runners with a blazing time of 7:54. His two older brothers also both ran for IC, but Thomas beat both of their times by nearly two minutes. Captain Liam Hoffman was right behind Thoreson in third overall (8:20), and Jude Anderson-Song finished 15th to earn a medal.
“The impressive part was really how well they did without a year of competing,” said IC Athletic Director Kirsten Dumaresq. “They all did a fantastic job.”
This is not the first time that IC has found itself atop the leaderboard.
Both the boys and girls teams won first place at the 2018 league meet, and the girls won again in 2019. There was no meet last year due to the pandemic, so Saturday’s win marks the third in a row for the girls program.
McCarty Wins JVs
Immaculate Conception got even more to celebrate last Saturday when Declan McCarty won the boys JV race.
He beat out the 42-runner field in 9:31, which was over 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
