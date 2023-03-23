When Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty decided last summer that she wanted to use her extra COVID year of collegiate eligibility, the All-American lacrosse goalie heard from every Division 1 program under the sun. After four excellent seasons at Tufts University, it was time for the Daily News All-Decade member to test her talents against the very best competition in the country.
One of those Division 1 schools she heard from was the defending national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.
Another school, however, caught her eye more.
Laliberty chose to play in the heralded Big Ten, committing to Northwestern, and last weekend she got to show the defending champs what they missed out on first-hand. The Tar Heels came into Ryan Fieldhouse on Sunday as the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, but behind 11 saves from Laliberty on 19 shots, No. 3 Northwestern came away with the massive 13-9 victory.
Through 10 games this spring, Laliberty has started every one for the Wildcats (9-1) — who jumped up to No. 2 in the country after the big win — and has posted a 9.61 goals against average with a solid .476 save percentage. She made a season-high 13 saves against Notre Dame, stopped 12 of 20 shots against Stony Brook and had 9 saves against Boston College and Marquette.
After a season-opening loss to No. 5 Syracuse, Laliberty and Northwestern have ripped off nine straight wins. During that stretch, the Wildcats have beat No. 14 Notre Dame (18-14), No. 3 Boston College (15-14), No. 4 Stony Brook (13-8), No. 17 Michigan (16-8) and now No. 1 North Carolina (13-9).
In a story run in the Daily News last summer, Laliberty said on her commitment: “I think we can win a National Championship at Northwestern!”
So far, that proclamation is looking pretty good.
