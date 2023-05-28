Over a pretty historic four-year career at Division 3 Tufts, Newburyport’s Molly Laliberty had basically accomplished everything one could do on a lacrosse field.
Three Final Four and two National Title appearances.
A two-time Division 3 Goalie of the Year.
A USA Lacrosse First Team All-American.
But, there was one achievement that Laliberty nearly got her hands on, but couldn’t quite reach with the Jumbos: win a NCAA National Championship. So last summer, she made the decision to use her extra year of COVID eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the lost year, and wound up landing at Division 1 powerhouse Northwestern after a brief stay in the transfer portal.
Now, Laliberty can finally call herself a National Champion.
On a rainy Sunday afternoon down in Cary, North Carolina, No. 1 Northwestern pretty much dominated No. 2 Boston College, 18-6, to win the NCAA Division 1 National Championship and get back on top of the college lacrosse world. Laliberty, as she has all season, got the start in net and held one of the best offenses in the country to just six goals, getting a stellar defensive effort in front of her to only have to make three saves in the victory.
But, all three of those saves were timely.
Northestern (21-1), which lost its first game of the season but won 21 straight to finish, led 3-0 after the first quarter, with Laliberty making a nifty save to keep it — at the time — a 1-0 game while setting the tone early. In Northwestern 15-7 win over Denver in the semifinals, Laliberty allowed just five goals while making eight saves.
For her efforts, Laliberty was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team.
There will be more on this incredible story in “The Daily News” coming soon.
