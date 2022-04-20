About five years ago, when he was 12, Newburyport’s Gavin Obey was given a simple task by his mother.
“She told me that I needed to find a sport,” said Obey. “It could be any sport, but I just needed to find something to do.”
What Obey ultimately found was Gymja Warrior in Danvers.
For the next couple of months, he was signed up to take classes in parkour and ninja training that the gym offered, and he instantly fell in love with it. And, well, since it was physical and something to do, it checked off all of the requirements that his mother was looking for.
Now, five years later, Obey’s name is quickly growing nationally in the sport.
Earlier this month, Obey traveled down to Greensboro, North Carolina to compete at the National Ninja League World Championships. It was his third trip to Worlds, and the previous two times he finished a respectable 7th and 8th overall competing in the young adults division.
But this year, he stepped up to a whole new level.
Obey was able to make the jump to the Elite category, and found himself competing against people twice his age and who have appeared on the hit TV show “American Ninja Warrior.” Between the obstacles he had to complete and the competition he was facing, it was a daunting task. But Obey shocked many — himself included — when he finished an incredible 4th place overall. What started with 133 competitors was shaved in half after many couldn’t complete the first stage, and that number shrunk to around 30 people who were able to complete Stage 2 and make it to the final course.
Obey was one of those people to make Stage 3, and — while no one was able to complete the third and final course — he reached the farthest obstacle anyone made it to in the 4th-fastest time.
“Yeah, I definitely wasn’t expecting to do that well,” laughed Obey, who’s still only a junior at Newburyport High. “Some of the people in the Elite category were people from the show, so it was just really cool to be able to meet them and talk to them about their experiences. Something I really love about the Ninja community is that everyone is very supportive of each other. So it was just awesome to hear the crowd and the rest of the competitors cheering me on while I was on the course.”
It was, by all accounts, a breakout performance for the young star.
Right now is basically the “offseason” for Ninja competitions, but Obey can still be found training at Gymja Warrior — where he now works — regularly. It’s a sport and a passion that he hopes to be able to pursue for as long as he can, and maybe one day himself appear on “American Ninja Warrior.”
“It was mainly getting over the fear of it,” said Obey, when asked about the start of his training. “Some of the challenges are quite intimidating, and the wall (at Gymja) is 15.5 feet. There was definitely a fear of the obstables at the start. But once I worked through that, I started having a lot of fun.”
Obey also plays soccer, and is currently doing the triple jump and running the 100-meter dash for the Clipper track and field team this spring. But, while he enjoys doing both, it’s mainly helping him stay in shape for something else.
He is, first and foremost, a Ninja.
“It was a cool experience,” said Obey. “I had a lot of fun and was able to learn quite a bit from a lot of the people who were there.”
