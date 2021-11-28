For a pair of local boys soccer players, Friday morning was an honor received for all of their hard work during the fall season.
Newburyport’s Brady O’Donnell and Amesbury’s Jacob Malburg were both selected to the Eastern Mass. All-Star team along with 15 other athletes from across the eastern region of the state. One of the team’s two coaches was Amesbury’s Maddie MacLean.
O’Donnell, who was also recently named the Cape Ann League Kinney Player of the Year, had an assist to help led the team to a victory. The senior had 10 goals and 8 assists during the regular season to help lead the Clippers to the program’s first ever outright CAL title.
Malburg was also an All-CAL selection this fall and was one of the top scorers in the league. The senior, along with MacLean — who was named the CAL Baker Coach of the Year — helped to lift the program to its best season in over three decades.
The Indians made the state tournament for the first time in 28 years and also won a playoff game when they shut out Manchester Essex 2-0 in the Division 4 first round.
