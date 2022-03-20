On December 22nd, the Boston Celtics recognized Newburyport’s Michael Wilson as a “Hero Among Us” during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. During a break in the action in the middle of the game, Wilson was brought to center court where he was honored.
Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, The Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.
This past summer, the 28-year-old Wilson ran across America from Santa Monica, California to his hometown of Newburyport to raise funds for Lucy’s Love Bus and the MaxProject, both of which support the overall well-being and emotional healing of children battling cancer. It took Wilson nearly four months to travel over 3,500 miles by foot, and as a result he raised more than $32,000 for his cause.
Wilson was honored as a Hero Among Us for his above-and-beyond and inspirational support for children with cancer.
